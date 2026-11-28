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That is an unusual structure for a practice of that size. Most firms scale by adding advisors, each with a book of clients and a staff to match. Peter Maller scaled the other direction. He added people to support one advisor, not to multiply the number of advisors.

“A client who calls my firm should always get me,” Peter Maller says.“Not a team member reading from my notes. Me.”

Why He Built It This Way

The reasoning was not about control for its own sake. It was about what a client actually wants when they hand someone their financial life.

“People do not hire a firm,” he says.“They hire a person they trust, and then they hope the firm around that person does not get in the way.”

Under Lincoln Financial Advisors, Peter Maller was the top-ranked agent for 14 of his last 16 years. He attributes that consistency to the fact that nothing about the client relationship was ever delegated. Every review, every difficult call during a down market, every decision about a client's account came from the same person, year after year.

The 21 team members existed to make that possible, not to replace it. They handled the paperwork, the compliance, the scheduling, and the operational weight that comes with managing that much in assets. None of them carried client relationships of their own.

The Tradeoff Nobody Talks About

This model has a cost, and Peter Maller does not pretend otherwise. One advisor can only sit across the table from so many people in a year. Growth in assets under management came from deepening relationships with existing clients and from referrals, not from adding producers who could each bring in new business independently.

“I could have grown faster by hiring other advisors and splitting the client list,” he says.“I chose not to, because I did not want to find out five years later that half my clients had never actually met the person managing their money.”

It also means the practice depended entirely on one person's capacity. There was no second advisor to lean on when the workload got heavy, no one else who could step in during a difficult stretch. Peter Maller says that pressure was the reason the support team mattered so much. Every hour they saved on operations was an hour he could spend with a client instead.

What the Model Produced

The result was a practice where client relationships lasted for years, often decades, with no handoff between advisors along the way. Peter Maller sees that continuity as the actual product the firm offered, more than any specific investment approach.

“Markets change. Products change. The thing a client is really paying for is someone who still remembers the conversation they had with them ten years ago,” he says.“You cannot build that with a rotating cast of advisors.”

He also points to the team structure as a lesson for anyone building a service business around a single person's judgment. The goal is not to avoid growing a staff. It is to be precise about what the staff is for.

“Support people make an advisor's time more valuable,” he says.“They do not make the advisor replaceable, and you have to decide early which one you are building.”

Peter Maller is retired now, but he still describes the firm's structure as a deliberate choice rather than something that happened by default. For 35 years, the answer to who a client would reach on the phone never changed.

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About Peter Maller

Peter Maller is retired after a 35-year career founding and running Maller Wealth Advisors in Baltimore, Maryland, affiliated with Lincoln Financial Advisors. He was the firm's top-ranked agent for 14 of his last 16 years and grew the practice to two billion dollars in assets under management while remaining its sole producing advisor. He holds a BA in Business Management from Washington College and an MBA from Florida State University, and serves on the boards of Washington College, Garrison Forest School, the Baltimore Estate Planning Council, and the FSU MBA School.