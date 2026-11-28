MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 28 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had visited a land parcel near Bengaluru in a private car late at night to inspect a property spread across around 150 acres and was chased away by villagers who mistook him and his companions for thieves.

Kumaraswamy, who made the sensational allegation while responding to questions from reporters near Cloudnine Hospital in Jayanagar, challenged the Chief Minister to clarify whether the incident was true or false.

"Ask the Chief Minister himself whether this is true or false," Kumaraswamy said, questioning what the Chief Minister was doing during late-night visits to land parcels.

He alleged that the Chief Minister had no time to look into corruption but had enough time to identify vacant and government land.

"The Chief Minister says there is no corruption. But here, the fence itself is eating the crop," he said.

Citing an alleged bribery case involving a revenue inspector, Kumaraswamy said an official had recently been suspended for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in connection with 20 guntas of land.

"Isn't that corruption? Is that what his minister calls an honorarium? Was that the money that people were expected to pay respectfully? Officials are being caught accepting money for getting work done at several places. I have tonnes of documents with me," he said.

Kumaraswamy also questioned the Congress government's handling of industrial investments, particularly the Toyota Group's proposed investment projects.

Referring to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's recent visit to Japan, he questioned why Toyota's fourth project had gone to Maharashtra despite the Chief Minister's visit to the company's facilities.

"Why did Toyota take its fourth project to Maharashtra? They are investing Rs 25,000 crore there. Who is responsible for Toyota going to Maharashtra?" he asked.

Recalling the efforts made by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to bring Toyota to Karnataka, Kumaraswamy said the company could have gone to Haryana or Maharashtra but was brought to the state following Deve Gowda's intervention.

He alleged that Congress leaders had made money through the supply of sand and bricks during the initial stages of the project, adding that his government had not indulged in such practices.

Questioning the Congress government's claims of being corruption-free, Kumaraswamy said it was ironic that those in power were speaking about corruption despite such allegations.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy further warned Cloudnine Hospital in Bengaluru to address the alleged medical negligence that left a one-year-old child, Shayana, in a coma, failing which the hospital would face consequences.

After visiting the child at Cloudnine Hospital in Jayanagar, Kumaraswamy alleged that doctors at the hospital's Nagarbhavi branch in Bengaluru had committed a serious mistake and were attempting to cover it up.

He gave the hospital management a deadline of 4 pm on Sunday to meet him and the child's parents and resolve the issue.

He alleged that anaesthesia had caused damage to the child's brain and accused the hospital of neglecting both the child and the parents.

Kumaraswamy said preparations were underway to explore legal action against the hospital. He expressed anguish over the child's condition, stating that the child had been undergoing treatment for three months without improvement.