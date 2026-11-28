MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 28 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Saturday reviewed its organisational structure across the state and discussed measures to strengthen its grassroots network and intensify its political activities against the ruling BJP.

The review was undertaken at a workshop of Assembly constituency in-charges held at the state Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan, under the leadership of the party's state in-charge Harish Choudhary and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Jitu Patwari.

The meeting focused on reviewing the formation and functioning of Gram Panchayat, Mandal and Block Committees and assessing organisational activities from the grassroots to the Assembly constituency level.

Addressing the press after the meeting concluded, Congress Media Department chairman Mukesh Nayak said the responsibilities assigned to Assembly constituency in-charges were being reviewed, along with the progress of committee formation and organisational activities.

"The formation of Gram Panchayat, Mandal and Block Committees, their functioning and progress are being assessed. Appointments pending in different areas are also being expedited," Nayak said.

The participation of party workers in recent protests and programmes organised across the state was also reviewed, he said, adding that discussions were held on identifying active workers and assessing the performance of inactive office-bearers.

Former Minister Nayak said a catalyst group had been formed to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and its activities were being taken forward systematically.

"The Congress is preparing its upcoming programmes and strategy to raise public issues, fight for matters concerning public interest and play the role of an effective opposition in the state," he said.

The workshop assumes significance as the Congress seeks to strengthen its organisational machinery and sharpen its political campaign against the BJP government ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

Senior party leaders, including state organisation vice-president Sukhdev Panse, organisation in-charge Sanjay Kamle, Munna Raghuvanshi and Lalit Sen, attended the workshop.