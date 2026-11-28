MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Nov 28 (IANS) Russian forces have struck Ukrainian energy, fuel and transport infrastructure, military airfields and drone facilities, the Russian Defence Ministry said Saturday.

In a statement posted on the Russian social media platform MAX, the ministry said that Russian operational-tactical aircraft, attack drones, missile forces and artillery had hit targets in 156 areas.

Russian air defence systems shot down five guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system projectile and 1,601 fixed-wing drones, it added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Friday that Kyiv has submitted proposals to its partners on the terms of a potential ceasefire in the Black Sea and is awaiting a response from Russia.

"We are ready for a truce... Now we are waiting for a response from Russia. All our proposals have been conveyed," Sybiha said at the 5th International High-Level Conference on Food Security 'Food from Ukraine'.

Kyiv's proposals call for restoring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and ensuring the uninterrupted export of agricultural products, the foreign minister said.

He also noted that Russia was seeking to include provisions on oil exports in the proposed ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the new nuclear-powered submarine Perm will join Russia's Pacific Fleet and undertake combat duty.

Putin made the remarks while attending a ceremony to raise the Russian naval flag on the Perm at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk, a major shipbuilding centre in northwestern Russia, the Kremlin said in an official statement.

The Perm was the fifth Yasen-M-class nuclear-powered submarine delivered to the Russian Navy over the past six years, Putin said, adding that Russia is one of the few countries in the world capable of building such advanced nuclear-powered submarines, which are weapons systems of global strategic significance.

According to the Kremlin, the Perm is a fourth-generation, multipurpose nuclear-powered submarine, and also the first Russian Navy submarine equipped with Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles as standard armament.

Submarines of the Yasen-M class are designed to operate in different parts of the world's oceans while remaining undetected. In the near future, the Perm will join Russia's Pacific Fleet to protect Russia's maritime borders, Putin said.

Russia plans to continue expanding and modernising its Navy, particularly its submarine fleet, according to Putin. He said that the Sevmash shipyard is continuing construction of several types of nuclear-powered submarines, with five missile-carrying submarines scheduled for delivery to the Navy by 2030, including three of the Yasen-M class.

Putin said measures to expand serial ship production and modernize weapons systems would help ensure stable operations in the shipbuilding and defense industries, promote advanced technologies and strengthen Russia's defense capabilities and technological sovereignty.