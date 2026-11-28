MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 28 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday highlighted his government's achievements during the first 200 days of the NDA 3.0 government in the state, outlining initiatives in women's empowerment, education, employment, infrastructure, healthcare and internal security.

In a message shared on social media, Sarma said the government remained committed to fulfilling its promise of building a 'Viksit Assam', adding that the 200-day milestone reflected the trust reposed in the government and its resolve to do much more.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, the Chief Minister said the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme was strengthening the financial security of women and families, while the Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes were helping students pursue higher education.

He also referred to the scooter distribution programme, which, he said, recognises merit and encourages young people, particularly girls, to continue their education.

On employment generation, Sarma said transparent government recruitment was being complemented by opportunities in manufacturing, technology, industry and entrepreneurship to enable the state's youth to build their future in Assam.

Emphasising the state's economic potential, he said Assam was emerging as an increasingly important contributor to India's growth story under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He cited the semiconductor ecosystem at Jagiroad, the proposed Defence Park, defence manufacturing at Rangia and new data centres in Jorhat and Silchar as key initiatives aimed at attracting investments.

The Union Cabinet's approval for a greenfield airport at Dolo in Barak Valley was also highlighted as a major step towards improving connectivity.

Sarma added that the Gohpur-Numaliagarh tunnel would further transform connectivity across the state.

On healthcare and infrastructure, he mentioned improvements in roads, bridges, education and power infrastructure, besides the proposed proton therapy facility at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to strengthen specialised cancer treatment.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the modernisation of Assam Police and the operationalisation of a Smart Response Unit with specialised Urban and Jungle Intervention Units to tackle emerging security challenges.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to preserving Assam's cultural identity, Sarma referred to the legacy of Srimanta Sankardeva, Lachit Barphukan and Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, besides initiatives such as Khel Maharan.

He said 200 days were only a milestone and pledged to continue working towards a secure and prosperous Assam.