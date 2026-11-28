MENAFN - IANS) Pauri Garhwal, Nov 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief after eight people were killed and four sustained injuries in a road accident in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal on Saturday.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: "Deeply disturbed to learn about the loss of lives in a mishap in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO stated.

At least eight people, including seven women, were killed and four suffered injuries after the driver lost control of the car and fell about 300 metres into a gorge in the Rikhnikhal area in Pauri Garhwal.

After receiving information about the incident, teams from Rikhanikhal Police Station and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling from Rikhanikhal towards Bhangalwad and was carrying 12 people.

Four injured persons were safely evacuated from the gorge and shifted to the Primary Health Centre in Rikhanikhal for treatment. Authorities confirmed that eight people died in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Kanti Devi (45), Rekha Devi (42), Sumitra Devi (50), Sunita Devi (45), Dhaneshwari Devi (46), Sarojani Devi (38), Rajni Devi (25) and the vehicle's driver, Anil Debrada (48).

The injured are Shashi Devi (35), Shakuntala Devi (45), Jagdish Singh, and Satyavati Devi (36)

All the occupants of the vehicle are residents of Bhangalwad.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and directed the authorities to airlift the injured individuals to advanced medical centres.

Taking to X, CM Dhami said, "I have received the deeply distressing news of a horrific road accident in Rikhnikhal, Kalwadhi, Pauri Garhwal."

"I express my deepest condolences to the grieving families of those who lost their lives in this heart-wrenching accident. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at His divine feet and give their grief-stricken families the strength to bear this immense sorrow," he said.