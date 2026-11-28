MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 28 (IANS) Karnataka will take steps to adopt the best practices followed in Japan in urban transportation, waste management, urban infrastructure and industrial development, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Saturday, sharing the outcomes of his three-day visit to Japan.

Addressing a press conference at the Sangama conference hall in Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said Japan had much to offer in urban development, manufacturing, public transportation and waste management, particularly its discipline, punctuality and commitment.

He said the state was conducting roadshows in various countries ahead of the Global Investors' Meet scheduled to be held in Bengaluru next April. Several East Asian countries had expressed interest in investing in Karnataka.

"We will consult officials and prepare projects after examining the feasibility of implementing Japanese models in our state. I have also held discussions with the Japanese Foreign Minister and Ambassador, who have assured their cooperation," he said.

Shivakumar said the government was keen on developing new greenfield projects beyond Bengaluru to attract investments and generate employment. During the visit, discussions were held with several delegations on urban development, construction of new cities, townships and expansion of commercial activities.

He said he had visited a Japanese waste-to-energy facility that generates at least 24 MW of electricity through waste processing and invited the concerned stakeholders to explore similar projects in Karnataka. Such facilities could be developed not only in Bengaluru but also in cities such as Hubballi-Dharwad and Mysuru, with possible assistance from the Centre.

Highlighting Japan's metro and railway infrastructure, he said its metro stations function as organised commercial centres and make maximum use of available space. He had instructed officials to examine ways to improve the commercial utilisation of metro stations in Karnataka.

The Chief Minister said 525 Japanese industrial establishments were currently operating in Karnataka and several companies had expressed interest in expanding their investments.

During his visit to a car unit, the company expressed interest in expanding its existing manufacturing facility in Karnataka, and the state government would extend all necessary support, he said.

An agreement was also reached with another private firm to create 600 technical jobs at its facility in Harohalli in Bengaluru South district. The company has shown interest in investing in multiple sectors, he added.

Shivakumar said the government had invited Japanese companies to manufacture hybrid taxi vehicles in Karnataka, similar to the models introduced during the Tokyo Olympics. He said such vehicles would offer greater convenience to commuters without affecting the interests of autorickshaw operators, who would continue to receive government support.

The government would expedite approvals and remove procedural delays to facilitate investments, Shivakumar said.

On the proposed extension of the Metro to Tumakuru, he said a public-private partnership (PPP) model was being considered. He added that cities develop alongside metro connectivity and that public convenience would be the priority. The state government was not proposing to make any capital investment in the project at present.