Shilpa Shetty Kundra discusses reinvention, entrepreneurship and empowerment for women on Tomorrow, Today.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra discusses reinvention, investing in founders, empowerment for women and raising children in the age of artificial intelligence.

- Shilpa Shetty KundraSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the Indian actress, entrepreneur and investor. The conversation covers her move from film and television into business, how she approaches investing and her views on empowerment for women and on raising children in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).Shetty Kundra says in the episode that she has been in the public eye since age 17, after a neighbor who was a photographer took test photos that a makeup artist passed on to agencies. She describes her father as a small-scale entrepreneur whose factory made pilfer-proof caps for medicine bottles, and says winning "Celebrity Big Brother" changed her life overnight and led to her first yoga DVD.Topics covered in the episode include:- The difference between her public persona and the quieter, private side she describes, and why she values time to switch off- Her personal philosophy of doing the right thing, and the role of faith and patience in how she handles uncertainty- Why her reinvention across film, television, YouTube and business came from instinct and necessity rather than a plan- How she invests in founders' vision and intent, including her early involvement with Mamaearth as a mother looking for safer baby products- Why empowerment for women requires safer workplaces, more opportunities and pay parity- Yoga and mindful living as her personal practice- Raising children in the public eye and teaching them discernment around AI and deepfakesShetty Kundra says her reinvention was never contrived and that she has followed her gut through each new venture, adding that she will not endorse anything she does not believe in. She describes success as personal satisfaction rather than numbers. On AI, she compares the technology to power, which she calls neutral, and says she would teach her children discernment and use it ethically as a businesswoman. "It's the many no's that have made me. It's not the yeses," Shetty Kundra said.The two also discussed the sacrifices women make for their families and the influence of strong women in Natarajan's own life."Poverty was my origin story. It was not my destination," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=a2w4dsp1-QkAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Shilpa Shetty KundraShilpa Shetty Kundra is an Indian actress, entrepreneur and investor who made her film debut in "Baazigar" in 1993 and won the British reality series "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2007. She has served as a judge on Indian dance reality shows including "Super Dancer" and launched the Simple Soulful wellness app. She was an early investor in Mamaearth, and her company SSK Yog acquired a 50% stake in Bastian Hospitality in 2019.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Shilpa Shetty Kundra x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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From Film Sets to Startups, Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra Tells Tomorrow, Today Why She Follows Her Gut News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 28, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology



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