MENAFN - IANS) Jalandhar, Nov 28 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached movable and immovable properties having an aggregate value of Rs 253.66 crore in connection with money laundering linked to the real estate project "Suntec City" at New Chandigarh, an official said on Saturday.

The ED's Jalandhar Zonal Office provisionally attached the properties on November 26 under the provisions of Section 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the ED official said in a statement.

The ED's money laundering investigation was targeted against Ajay Sehgal, Indian Co-operative House Building Society Limited, ABS Townships Private Limited (formerly VRS Townships Private Limited) and others, relating to the "Suntec City" project at New Chandigarh in SAS Nagar district of Punjab.

The central probe agency's investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Punjab Police under Sections 120B, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 472 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, against Sehgal and others for fraudulently obtaining Change of Land Use (CLU) for the project using forged signatures and thumb impressions of landowners, the statement said.

The ED investigation revealed that consent letters covering about 30.49 acres of land, bearing forged signatures and thumb impressions of the landowners, were prepared at the instance of Ajay Sehgal, the then Secretary of the Society, and submitted to the Punjab Department of Town and Country Planning.

On the strength of these forged consent letters, CLU of 108.58 acre was granted on June 3, 2016, followed by approval of the layout plan, grant of licence by Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on March 20, 2018, and registration of the project with Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Punjab, the ED said.

Essential components of the approved layout, such as schools, sewage treatment plant, electric sub-station, EWS site, parks and commercial sites, fell on the land of the complainants which was never in the possession of the society, the statement said.

Through a Joint Development Agreement dated September 9, 2018, the development and sale rights of the project were transferred to VRS Townships Private Limited (now ABS Townships Private Limited), a company of the Sehgal family, and plots, independent floors and commercial units in the project were sold to the public, thereby generating proceeds of crime from the fraudulent Change of Land Use, the ED said.

Subsequently, GMADA cancelled the licence of the project on July 10, 2024, the CLU of the said 30.49 acres was revoked on August 3, 2024, and RERA Punjab revoked the registrations of Suntec City, La Canela and District Seven on September 6, 2024, the ED added.

The investigation also revealed that Ajay Sehgal, promoter of the Suntec City project, violated the terms of the licence issued by GMADA by failing to acquire 100 per cent of the project land and to transfer the land reserved for the Economically Weaker Section to GMADA, the Central agency said.

He also allegedly handed over physical possession of plots without a completion or occupancy certificate, in violation of the PAPRA Act and the RERA Act.

The investigation found that RERA registration was obtained on the basis of the fake consent letters, without full land ownership or a Joint Development Agreement.

The ED investigation has quantified the proceeds of crime at about Rs 348.01 crore. Investigation also revealed that part of the proceeds was diverted from ABS Townships Private Limited to ABS Green Homes LLP and ABS Vibrance Towers LLP, and thereafter to the personal bank accounts of Ajay Sehgal and his brother Sanjay Sehgal, from where Rs 24.22 crore was invested as capital in the partnership firm Icon Group for its project "Downtown" at Mohali, the ED said.

The attached properties of Rs 253.66 crore includes assets held by Indian Co-operative House Building Society Limited and ABS Townships Private Limited in Suntec City, District Seven and La Canela, land held in the name of ABS Builders and Promoters LLP, partnership share of 38.46 per cent of Sanjay Sehgal in Icon Group, developing real estate project "Downtown" Mohali, and three luxury vehicles, the ED added.

Earlier, the ED had conducted search operations under Section 17 of the PMLA, 2002, at 14 locations on May 7, 2026 which resulted in the seizure of cash amounting to Rs 30.98 lakh, incriminating documents and digital devices, and the freezing of 21 bank accounts having a balance of Rs 65.93 lakh.

During the course of investigation, Ajay Sehgal was arrested on May 22, 2026, under the provisions of Section 19 of the PMLA, 2002, and ED filed a charge sheet against him on July 20, 2026, before the Special Court (PMLA) at Mohali, the ED said.