MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Indian mutual funds have sold equities worth Rs 32,740 crore so far in November, putting the industry on course for its first month of net equity selling in nearly three and a half years, a report said on Saturday.

The report from NDTV Profit cited data from SEBI, saying that the last month in which mutual funds were net sellers was April 2023. Since May 2023, they have consistently remained net buyers in the secondary market, even purchasing over Rs 50,000 crore in certain months this year.

November marked a sharp reversal of that trend and with only five trading sessions remaining in the month, the final figure may still change, but current selling has already exceeded the scale of many recent monthly buying periods.

The selling trend extends beyond mutual funds, as domestic institutional investors (DIIs), including insurance companies, banks and pension funds along with MFs, offloaded Rs 55,570 crore worth of equities during the first 13 trading sessions of November. DIIs were net sellers in 12 of those 13 sessions.

The report said retail investors sold equities worth around Rs 24,953 crore during the month, the highest level since the National Stock Exchange began publishing such statistics in October 2023.

Foreign portfolio investors bought Rs 94,230 crore in the cash market over the same 13 sessions, reversing their selling streak and supporting Sensex and Nifty in a multi-week rally.

AMFI data in September showed net equity mutual fund inflows of Rs 38,307 crore and monthly SIP contributions of Rs 32,490 crore.

As fund houses could sell stocks to book profits, rebalance a portfolio or meet redemptions, even while SIP money keeps arriving, the data does not prove that investors are pulling money out of mutual fund schemes.

-IANS

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