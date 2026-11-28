MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday launched a sharp political attack on DMK President and former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin following his party's decision to support the BJP-led Union government's revised delimitation Bill in Parliament.

Taking the political confrontation to social media, the TVK's Information Technology wing circulated a morphed photograph depicting Stalin in the uniform of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist, questioning the DMK's ideological position and its decision to back the proposed legislation.

The photograph was accompanied by the caption, 'Stalin, aka Savarkar 2.0', triggering a fresh political controversy over the DMK's stand on the contentious delimitation exercise.

In another animated social media post, the TVK portrayed Stalin and his son and Leader of the Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, as taking an oath as RSS members, suggesting that the Dravidian party had compromised its ideological commitments.

The attack came shortly after the DMK announced its decision to support the revised delimitation Bill, maintaining that the Centre had incorporated its principal demands concerning the protection of Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation.

DMK Deputy General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP A. Raja said the proposed legislation provided for a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha constituencies across all states, thereby protecting the existing proportion of parliamentary representation.

The DMK currently has 22 members in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha, making its support significant for the proposed legislation.

Defending the decision, Stalin described the revised Bill as a major victory for Tamil Nadu's sustained struggle to ensure fair delimitation and safeguard the political interests of southern states. He maintained that the Centre had incorporated two major demands raised by the DMK in its 2024 Assembly resolution.

Unlike the earlier proposal, which the DMK feared would disproportionately benefit northern states with higher population growth, the revised legislation would retain the 1971 Census as the basis for determining parliamentary representation.

Stalin argued that the proposed arrangement would enable Tamil Nadu to secure additional Lok Sabha constituencies without compromising its existing share of parliamentary representation for the next 25 years. The DMK had strongly opposed the earlier version of the legislation, accusing the Union government of attempting to push through the delimitation exercise without adequately addressing the concerns of southern states.

The latest confrontation has intensified the political rivalry between the TVK and the DMK over the issue.