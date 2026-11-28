Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan welcomed the Supreme Court's intervention directing the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram Hill, calling it a "moment of joy and reassurance for Lord Murugan's devotees." Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 28, permitting every devotee to participate in the ceremony and ordering the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure its smooth conduct.

The development came amid a controversy over the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, despite an interim order of the Supreme Court directing that the lamp be lit there. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon ahead of the scheduled ceremony. Sharing his reaction in a post on X, Kalyan hailed the development as a significant step toward safeguarding religious customs. "The light of Dharma can never be diminished; truth and faith will always find their way," the Deputy Chief Minister wrote. "We wholeheartedly welcome the Hon'ble Supreme Court's intervention in upholding the sanctity of religious traditions and directing the lighting of Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram Hill. This is a moment of joy and reassurance for Lord Murugan's devotees and a significant step towards safeguarding our age-old traditions," he stated.

Highlighting the significance of temples, Kalyan said, "Our temples are the soul of our ancient civilisation, carrying forward generations of faith, devotion and sacred traditions." Emphasising the need to protect religious customs and worshippers' rights, he added, "Protecting their sanctity, preserving their age-old customs and respecting the sentiments and rights of devotees are collective responsibilities. No tradition rooted in faith should be denied the respect it deserves. This is a moment of faith, a victory for Lord Murugan's devotees and a reminder that the rights of worshippers and the sanctity of our traditions deserve respect. Arogara! Arogara! Arogara to Vetrivel Murugan!".. Kalyan also praised Advocate J Sai Deepak for his legal efforts in the matter. "My sincere appreciation to Advocate @jsaideepak Avl. for his relentless legal pursuit, compelling arguments and steadfast commitment to protecting Sanatana Dharma and the religious rights of devotees," he posted.