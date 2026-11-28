Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday warned the Central government of a 'Delhi Chalo' protest if the government does not release drought relief funds before the end of the Belagavi session. Speaking to reporters at the Sangam conference hall in Vidhana Soudha, the Karnataka CM accused the Union Government of allegedly not providing financial assistance to manage the drought situation in the state. "The Central government has not given even one rupee of assistance for the drought situation in the state so far. We have discussed this in the Cabinet, and we will fight in all ways. If the Central government does not give relief before the end of the Belagavi session, after the session we will launch a Delhi Chalo protest," said D.K. Shivakumar.

While discussing the status of drought relief funds provided by the Centre, DK Shivakumar mentioned that he will hold discussions with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan over the Delimitation Bill, asserting that they will fight to preserve the sovereignty of the state. "I am travelling to Delhi on Saturday night, and on Sunday I will discuss the Central government's Lok Sabha constituency delimitation bill along with the Kerala and Telangana CMs, and discuss the injustice being done to our state. How many seats will increase in the North Indian states, the situation of South Indian states, and the pros and cons will be discussed. Just yesterday, the Central government decided in the Cabinet, and we only know the information from media reports. We will fight to protect our interests. Earlier, I had participated in the meeting convened by the DMK. The BJP is doing it to suit its convenience. We will fight to preserve our sovereignty. We have agreed to women's reservation, but we oppose delimitation," added Shivakumar.

He further accused the BJP-led NDA government of allegedly indulging in politics over the issue, declaring that an all-party meeting should have been called to discuss the Delimitation Bill issue. "The NDA is doing politics on this issue. Let them do politics. This will cause injustice to the southern states, and these states will become minorities. We will raise our voice for the interests of our states. Southern states are powering the progress of the country. They cannot suppress our voice. There was an expectation that the Central government would call an all-party meeting and discuss this issue. As Siddaramaiah said, an all-party meeting should have been called and discussed," asserted Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured that every eligible drought-affected farmer in the state would receive a minimum financial assistance of Rs 5,000, urging beneficiaries not to panic as the government verifies bank account discrepancies that have delayed payments.“No one should panic. Whoever's account details are correct has received the amount. Wherever the money has not been credited, we will verify the details and rectify the discrepancies,” Shivakumar said. He said the state government had decided to assist even if the Centre did not release funds for the purpose. The process of disbursing the amount had already begun, and all eligible farmers would receive the relief, he added. (ANI)