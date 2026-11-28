MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, Nov 28 (IANS) Mauricio Pochettino has called on Manchester United to show the fighting spirit and energy associated with the club as they prepare to host Brentford in his first home game as head coach at Old Trafford, with the team desperate for a turnaround in the Premier League.

United head into Saturday's encounter under considerable pressure after suffering a controversial 4-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend before playing out a 2-2 draw away against Sporting Clube de Portugal in midweek. The club are currently 19th in the Premier League standings and urgently need three points to improve their position.

Ahead of his first appearance at Old Trafford as United's head coach, Pochettino expressed his excitement about experiencing the atmosphere at the iconic stadium and thanked the supporters for their warm welcome.

“It is an incredible feeling to be at Old Trafford today for the first time as Manchester United head coach. We are really excited to be here, and I want to thank everyone who has given us such a special welcome,” he said in his programme notes.

“My coaches and I demand a lot from ourselves and a lot from our players, but we don't ask anything from you because we know just how incredible the support always is inside Old Trafford. Having the passion of more than 70,000 people pushing us forward is a moment that I have been thinking about since we landed in Manchester,” he added.

The Argentine said he was encouraged by the commitment shown by the players and insisted that the team were making progress through their work together.

“We are enjoying working with this group of players and can tell that they really care about United and are giving everything to change the situation. We are building together day by day and game by game. We are already starting to make progress,” Pochettino said.

Acknowledging the responsibility of managing a club of United's stature, he said the challenge ahead was also a source of motivation for his coaching staff and players.

“I know the responsibility that comes with leading this club. We have to always be pushing to improve everything as much as possible. We understand the size of the challenge ahead to reach our ultimate ambitions, but it's something that inspires us, and we are here ready to take it on together,” he added.

Pochettino identified competitiveness and energy as the immediate priorities, urging his players to deliver a performance that makes the supporters proud.

“Our first objective is very simple: to be competitive in every single action and show the energy on the pitch that will make you proud of our team. Today is a great opportunity to show that we are ready to fight for everything Manchester United represents. Vamos!” he said.

United will receive a defensive boost with Leny Yoro available after his red card against Liverpool was overturned on appeal. However, Brentford are expected to provide a stern test, having demonstrated defensive organisation and attacking effectiveness this season.