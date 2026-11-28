MENAFN - GetNews)""Women are not lacking talent; they are often lacking sponsorship, support, and visibility. Emerge exists to change that, and our awards will celebrate the women leading the way." - Joycelyn James, Founder, Emerge Global Solutions LLC"Emerge Global Solutions LLC is launching two annual awards, the Emerge to Greatness Award and the Emerge Rising Talent Award, to recognize outstanding women across industries. Nominations open January 1, 2027, inviting leaders, entrepreneurs, and rising professionals to be celebrated for their contributions and impact.

Indianapolis, Indiana - November 28, 2026 - Emerge Global Solutions LLC, an executive leadership and business coaching firm serving professional women, today announced the launch of two annual awards designed to spotlight women making meaningful contributions in their careers, communities, and industries. The Emerge to Greatness Award and the Emerge Rising Talent Award will accept nominations beginning January 1, 2027.

The Emerge to Greatness Award will recognize women who have demonstrated sustained excellence in leadership, entrepreneurship, or executive roles. The Emerge Rising Talent Award will honor emerging professionals who show exceptional promise and are making early but notable strides in their fields. Together, the two awards are intended to cast a wider net across career stages, ensuring that both seasoned leaders and up-and-coming professionals receive meaningful recognition.

The awards program represents a natural extension of the firm's core mission. Founded by Joycelyn James, a Chief People Officer with Fortune 100 experience and more than 20 years of human resources leadership, Emerge Global Solutions LLC has built its reputation on coaching and advising professional women through career transitions, leadership development, and purpose-driven professional growth. Joycelyn previously served as CHRO of a $2.5 billion global business, bringing an operational perspective to the firm's advisory work.

"We see these awards as more than trophies," said a spokesperson for the organization. "They are a statement that the work women do across industries deserves to be seen, documented, and celebrated formally. Many of the women we work with have accomplished extraordinary things but have never been publicly acknowledged for them."

The nomination process will be open to women across the United States and internationally. Detailed criteria for each award category, submission guidelines, and timelines will be published on the firm's website in December 2026. The organization plans to host an annual ceremony where honorees will be recognized alongside peers, mentors, and industry leaders.

This announcement comes during a period of notable expansion for the firm. Emerge Global Solutions LLC recently launched the Women International Network (W.I.N.), a platform designed to connect professional women across geographies and career stages. The network is intended to provide mentorship, peer support, and professional development resources. Additionally, the firm has announced plans to begin operations in Africa in 2027, marking its first expansion beyond existing offices.

Joycelyn has earned significant recognition in recent years. Her honors include the Career Mastered Top Women Entrepreneurs to Watch designation in 2026, as well as the Influential Women and Career Mastered Leadership in Action Awards. She holds an MBA from Howard University and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration at the IU Kelley School of Business. Under her leadership, the firm currently operates from offices in five cities across the United States.

The awards program is expected to generate interest among a broad audience of professional women, from individual contributors navigating early career decisions to senior executives and entrepreneurs building organizations of their own. The firm has indicated that future iterations of the program may include additional categories as the initiative grows.

Organizations, colleagues, and individuals interested in nominating candidates are encouraged to visit the Emerge Global Solutions LLC website beginning in December 2026 for complete details.

About Us

Emerge Global Solutions LLC is a faith-based executive leadership and business coaching firm founded by Joycelyn James. The firm serves professional women ranging from emerging leaders to executives and entrepreneurs, offering coaching, career advancement guidance, and purpose-driven development. The organization operates offices in five cities and recently launched the Women International Network to connect women across industries and geographies.

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