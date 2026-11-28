MENAFN - GetNews) Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China-November 27, 2026

As discussions about the most successful fast food chains in 2026

A Brand Built on Sichuan Culinary Traditions

Sanku Maots'Ai traces its culinary identity to Chinese hot pot culture and the distinctive flavors associated with Sichuan cuisine. The brand draws inspiration from the Three Kingdoms cultural heritage and the pioneering spirit represented by the story of "Three Visits," reflected in its name SANKU. Its brand concept connects traditional Chinese food culture with contemporary restaurant operations and international dining markets.

Since opening its first store in Deyang in 2008, the company has continued developing its restaurant network and business model. Its official introduction describes a development path from local stores in Sichuan to a wider international presence, supported by efforts to promote Chinese culinary culture and introduce Chinese cuisine to overseas markets.

This cultural foundation gives the brand a distinct identity in the food service sector. Rather than focusing exclusively on a single dining format, Sanku Maots'Ai presents spicy hot pot as a culinary experience connected to Chinese food traditions, signature flavors, and a range of ingredient combinations.

Standardized Operations and Supply Chain Development

Operational consistency is an important consideration for restaurant chains expanding across different locations. Sanku Maots'Ai identifies standardized franchise operations and its fully owned supply chain as two of its development priorities.

According to the company, it invested RMB 200 million in building a 22,000-square-meter smart factory to support its supply chain system. The factory is designed to help maintain product consistency across restaurants and address the operational challenges associated with serving customers through a large store network.

The company's website also describes factory capabilities related to production efficiency, quality management, and food safety testing. Its testing center is equipped with instruments including gas chromatographs and high-performance liquid chromatographs. These facilities form part of its approach to food production management and supply chain development.

For restaurant businesses operating across multiple locations, a centralized supply chain can support standardized ingredients, preparation processes, and flavor profiles. Sanku Maots'Ai's investment in manufacturing infrastructure reflects its focus on building operational capabilities alongside restaurant expansion.

Signature Products Reflect Regional Flavor Characteristics

Product differentiation remains an important part of the restaurant industry, particularly for brands seeking to introduce regional cuisine to different consumer markets. Sanku Maots'Ai's product range centers on Sichuan-style hot pot flavors, alongside several additional broth and seasoning options.

Its Classic Sichuan Flavor is presented as a signature product, combining traditional Chinese herbs and seasonings with a slow-cooking process. The company describes this flavor as a long-established recipe that has remained consistent over 18 years, forming part of its core product identity.

Other featured products include Spicy Hot Pot, Traditional Hot Pot with Beef Fat, and Chili Oil Dip for Poached Chicken. These products highlight different flavor characteristics, including Sichuan peppercorns, aromatic chili, beef-fat-based broth, and chili oil seasoning.

The product portfolio also includes Sweet and Sour Tomato Flavor, Mountain Delicacies and Mushroom Broth, Ginger-Lemon Broth, Golden Sour and Spicy Flavor, Sweet and Sour Spicy Hot Pot, Dry Tossed Spicy Flavor, and Tom Yum Flavor. This variety provides different flavor profiles within the brand's broader hot pot offering.

By maintaining signature recipes while developing additional flavor choices, Sanku Maots'Ai presents a product strategy that connects its Sichuan-style identity with a broader selection of dining preferences.

International Expansion and Global Market Presence

International expansion is another area highlighted in Sanku Maots'Ai's development. The company states that its store network has expanded into more than 20 countries, with locations and business presence across markets including Germany, the United States, Australia, Japan, and other regions.

Its global presence page lists international markets and branches, including Japan, New Zealand, Germany, Denmark, the United States, and Spain. The company also identifies a network spanning more than 300 cities and reports that more than 4,000 stores have opened worldwide since its establishment.

These figures reflect the scale of the brand's development as presented on its official website. They also illustrate how a restaurant brand rooted in regional Chinese cuisine can pursue expansion beyond its original domestic market.

The international food service industry involves adapting to different consumer habits, market conditions, and operational requirements. Sanku Maots'Ai's global network and product range provide a foundation for introducing its hot pot concept to consumers in different markets while maintaining its core flavor identity.

Brand Development in a Competitive Food Service Industry

The most successful fast food chains in 2026 are often discussed in connection with factors such as brand recognition, operational systems, menu development, and market expansion. For Sanku Maots'Ai, its development combines a long-standing hot pot recipe, a standardized chain model, factory infrastructure, and an international store network.

The company has also described a Brand 4.0 upgrade introduced in 2025, focusing on new spaces, new products, and new strengths. This initiative represents its approach to updating the brand while continuing to emphasize spicy hot pot and Chinese culinary heritage.

As international interest in Chinese cuisine continues to create opportunities for restaurant brands, Sanku Maots'Ai's development illustrates one approach to connecting traditional food culture with modern chain operations. Its focus on signature products, supply chain infrastructure, and international presence provides a framework for its ongoing brand development.

Rather than relying on a single product or market, the company combines its culinary identity with operational and expansion strategies. These elements continue to shape Sanku Maots'Ai's position within the wider food service industry in 2026.

For more information about Sanku Maots'Ai, its brand development, and its product range, visit the official website:

About us

Founded in 2008, SANKU Maocai pioneered the industry's first standardized chain brand, transforming a traditional Sichuan street food into a globally scalable dining experience. With a bold commitment to quality and innovation, we invested 200 million yuan to build a 22,000-square-meter smart factory—ensuring that every bowl of Maocai meets the highest standards of consistency, safety, and flavor.