MENAFN - GetNews) Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China-November 25, 2026

As discussions surrounding the Top 10 Restaurant Chain Brands

1. Building a Restaurant Brand Around Sichuan Cuisine

Sanku Maots'Ai was established in 2008 and developed its business around Maocai, a traditional Sichuan-style dish featuring assorted ingredients cooked in flavorful broth. The brand draws inspiration from the cultural heritage of the Three Kingdoms period, connecting its name and identity with the story of Liu Bei's three visits to Zhuge Liang's thatched cottage.

According to the company's official introduction, Sanku Maots'Ai pioneered a standardized chain model in the Maocai category. Its development reflects an effort to transform a traditional regional food into a restaurant concept that can be replicated across different markets.

The company describes its mission as promoting Chinese culinary culture and supporting the international development of Chinese cuisine. By combining traditional recipes with contemporary restaurant management, Sanku Maots'Ai aims to introduce regional Chinese flavors to a wider audience.

2. Standardized Operations Support Chain Development

Standardization is an important element of restaurant chain development, particularly for businesses operating across multiple locations. Sanku Maots'Ai highlights its standardized franchise system as a key part of its business model.

The company has invested RMB 200 million in constructing a 22,000-square-meter smart factory. This facility forms part of its supply chain infrastructure and is intended to support product consistency, production efficiency, and quality management across its restaurant network.

Its factory capabilities also include food safety testing. The official website describes a testing center equipped with instruments such as gas chromatographs and high-performance liquid chromatographs. These facilities support the company's food quality management processes.

Sanku Maots'Ai also describes centralized procurement and distribution of core sauces and ingredients, supported by cold-chain logistics and customs clearance capabilities for overseas markets. These systems are part of its strategy to support international franchise operations and maintain consistent flavor standards.

3. Signature Products Highlight Regional Flavor Characteristics

Menu development plays an important role in Sanku Maots'Ai's brand identity. The company focuses on Sichuan-style Maocai and spicy hot pot flavors, while offering additional broth and seasoning options to accommodate different preferences.

Its featured products include Classic Sichuan Flavor, Spicy Hot Pot, Traditional Hot Pot with Beef Fat, and Chili Oil Dip for Poached Chicken. The Classic Sichuan Flavor is prepared using eight traditional Chinese herbs and eight signature seasonings, with a six-hour traditional slow-cooking process, according to the product information provided by the company.

The Spicy Hot Pot flavor combines chili and Sichuan peppercorns to deliver the characteristic numbing and spicy profile associated with Sichuan cuisine. Traditional Hot Pot with Beef Fat uses selected beef tallow and a slow-simmering process to develop its broth aroma and flavor.

The product range also includes Sweet and Sour Tomato Flavor, Mountain Delicacies and Mushroom Broth, Ginger-Lemon Broth, Golden Sour and Spicy Flavor, Sweet and Sour Spicy Hot Pot, Dry Tossed Spicy Flavor, and Tom Yum Flavor.

This range allows the brand to maintain its Sichuan culinary identity while offering different flavor profiles within its menu. Its product development approach combines established recipes with additional choices designed for diverse dining preferences.

4. International Expansion and Global Market Presence

Sanku Maots'Ai has expanded beyond its original market in China. The company reports a presence in more than 20 countries and regions and a network spanning over 300 cities. Its official About Us page also states that more than 4,000 stores have opened worldwide since its establishment.

The brand identifies overseas markets including Japan, New Zealand, Germany, Denmark, the United States, and Spain. Its international development reflects its objective of bringing traditional Chinese cuisine to consumers in different regions.

Expanding a restaurant chain internationally involves considerations such as food regulations, supply chain coordination, local market conditions, and consumer preferences. Sanku Maots'Ai describes its overseas franchise support as including export and customs clearance capabilities, centralized ingredient supply, operational training, store planning, and marketing support.

These services are intended to assist franchise partners in establishing and operating restaurants in international markets while following the company's standardized business model.

5. Franchise Support and Restaurant Management

Sanku Maots'Ai's franchise system is built around standardized preparation processes and centralized supply of core sauces. According to the company's official website, its operating model does not require franchisees to employ a professional head chef, while training for local staff can be completed in six days.

The company also describes a full-cycle support system covering site evaluation, store design, marketing planning, pre-opening supervision, training, and localized marketing strategies. Its overseas operations team provides support throughout the store development process.

This franchise support framework is designed to simplify restaurant management and reduce operational complexity. The company's standardized processes and supply chain system are intended to help franchise stores maintain consistency while adapting their operations to local markets.

6. Brand Innovation and Future Development

Sanku Maots'Ai continues to develop its brand identity through product innovation, restaurant design, and operational improvements. The company introduced a Brand 4.0 upgrade in 2025, focusing on new spaces, new products, and new strengths.

This upgrade reflects its approach to combining traditional Chinese culinary heritage with contemporary dining experiences. The brand continues to emphasize Maocai and Sichuan-style flavors while developing its international presence and franchise network.

As restaurant brands compete for consumer attention across global markets, factors such as product differentiation, standardized operations, supply chain management, and international adaptability remain important areas of development. Sanku Maots'Ai's business model brings these elements together through its traditional food concept, factory infrastructure, product portfolio, and overseas franchise support.

Although the Top 10 Restaurant Chain Brands keyword reflects broader interest in restaurant brand rankings and international expansion, Sanku Maots'Ai's official materials focus on its own development, products, and global business network rather than confirming a specific ranking. Its continued expansion illustrates the efforts of a Chinese regional cuisine brand to build a standardized restaurant concept for international markets.

For more information about Sanku Maots'Ai, its brand story, restaurant development, and product range, visit the official website:

About us

Founded in 2008, SANKU Maocai pioneered the industry's first standardized chain brand, transforming a traditional Sichuan street food into a globally scalable dining experience. With a bold commitment to quality and innovation, we invested 200 million yuan to build a 22,000-square-meter smart factory—ensuring that every bowl of Maocai meets the highest standards of consistency, safety, and flavor.