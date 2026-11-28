Hungary Approves Annual Wealth Tax On Individuals With Assets Exceeding $3 Million
Hungary's parliament has approved legislation introducing an annual wealth tax on the country's richest individuals.
Under the new law, individuals with a net worth exceeding 1 billion forints (approximately $3 million) will be subject to an annual tax ranging from 1% to 1.5%.
The initiative was one of Prime Minister Peter Magyar's campaign promises.
The legislation is scheduled to enter into force on January 1, 2027, introducing a new tax obligation for Hungary's wealthiest residents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment