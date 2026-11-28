MENAFN - The Conversation) With 23% of enrolled voters counted, The Poll Bludger's results system is currently projecting that the Coalition will win 62 of the 88 lower house seats at today's Victorian election, the Greens 11, Labor just 10, One Nation five and there will be one independent. This is based on seats that have either been called for a party or where a party is currently ahead.

Current projected final primary votes are 35.4% Coalition, 19.8% One Nation, 19.0% Labor, 15.1% Greens and 10.7% for all Others. The Greens benefited from Labor's vote collapse as they do well in inner-city seats, which are the safest seats for left-wing parties.

After preferences, the Coalition leads Labor by 58.6–41.4. This currently only reflects two-party swings in seats where Coalition and Labor candidates made the final two. I hope that eventually the electoral commission will provide a Coalition vs Labor two-party count for all seats.

At the 2022 Victorian election, Labor won 56 of the 88 lower house seats, the Coalition 28 and the Greens four, from a two-party vote of 55.0–45.0 to Labor over the Coalition.

Labor has lost current premier Ben Carroll's Niddrie and former premier Jacinta Allan's Bendigo East to the Coalition. They are likely to also lose former premier Dan Andrews' Mulgrave. One Nation leader Warren Pickering has been defeated by the Liberals in Pakenham.

The current count reflects votes cast on election day. Pre-poll votes and some postals will be counted later tonight. Vote counting will continue for at least another week.

There will be many seats where the electoral commission selected the incorrect two candidates for the final two. These seats will need to be realigned between the correct candidates.

Very messy seats, where nobody has much vote share, such as Williamstown, will need to wait until all primary votes are counted and the official distribution of preferences is carried out before a winner can be decided.

All 40 upper house seats were up for election in eight five-member regions. Given the lower house results, the Coalition and One Nation combined are very likely to win an upper house majority. I will update this article tomorrow morning with more on the lower and upper houses.

Why this result occurred and federal implications

Labor had governed Victoria for the last 12 years and 23 of the last 27, so there was an“it's time” factor.

Former Victorian Labor premier Jacinta Allan was very unpopular. In the Newspoll taken in late July, just before Ben Carroll replaced Allan as Labor leader and premier, Allan's net approval was -46 (71% dissatisfied, 25% satisfied). Her net approval was -42 in the November 2025 Newspoll.

While Labor had only trailed by 52–48 in the late July Newspoll, voters at that time hadn't started to focus on the state election. From mid-October, Labor started to slide in the polls as people focused on the election. Carroll was unable to separate himself from Allan's legacy.

After the May 2025 federal election, I said the two-party swing to Labor in Victoria of 1.5% was lower than in any other state except Western Australia. But WA had a 10.6% swing to Labor in 2022, so Victoria's two-election swing was much lower than in any other state.

With the unpopular state Labor government now removed, federal Labor is likely to do better in Victoria at the next election in swing terms relative to the national swing. This election result will help federal Labor.

Late Victorian polls

The Herald Sun reported two late Victorian polls on Friday night. A Freshwater poll, conducted November 23–26 from a sample of 1,026, gave the Coalition 34% of the primary vote (up five since the late September Freshwater poll ), One Nation 23% (up one), Labor 21% (down three), the Greens 15% (up one) and all Others 7% (down four).

By respondent preferences, the Coalition led Labor by 58–42, a five-point gain for the Coalition.

In a three-way preferred premier question, Liberal leader Jess Wilson had 43% (up six), Carroll 27% (down three) and One Nation leader Warren Pickering 17% (up four). In a head to head match-up, Wilson led Carroll by 55–29 (previously 45–33).

The final edition of News Corp's internal Lighthouse poll, conducted November 9–22 from a sample of“more than 1,200”, gave the Coalition 28% of the primary vote (down three since the November 2–15 Lighthouse poll ), One Nation 26% (up two), Labor 22% (steady), the Greens 15% (steady) and all Others 9% (up one). No two-party estimate was provided.