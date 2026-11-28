New training teaches attorneys, owners, and project professionals how critical path schedules are built, read, and challenged

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California, United States, November 28, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE

The training is designed for attorneys, owners, contractors, and project managers who work with schedules but do not build them every day. It explains how critical path method, or CPM, schedules are created, updated, and read.

The training connects each concept to situations that commonly arise in construction disputes, such as late updates, resequenced work, and disputed completion dates.

“Schedules sit at the center of nearly every delay dispute,” said a spokesperson for HPM Consultants.“When lawyers and project teams understand how a schedule works, they ask better questions and make better decisions.”

Course topics include schedule logic, critical path identification, the effect of schedule updates, and the main methods used to measure delay. Participants also learn how experts use schedule records and where those records can fall short.

HPM Consultants already lists training courses among its services, alongside an online resource center, webinars, articles, and books on delay analysis. The new training adds a focus on CPM scheduling for legal and construction audiences.

The firm's experts bring practical experience from construction disputes and scheduling work. That experience shapes the examples and the explanations used in the training.

Legal teams can use the training to prepare for working with experts, reviewing expert reports, and questioning schedule evidence. Construction professionals can use it to keep better schedules and records, which may reduce disputes later.

A shared understanding of the schedule can also make the work of a construction scheduling expert witness easier for everyone involved to follow.

Attorneys often meet schedule evidence for the first time in the middle of a dispute. Learning the vocabulary and the logic in advance can shorten the time needed to understand an expert opinion.

Training also helps teams build their own construction scheduling expertise, which supports cleaner records and clearer conversations when problems arise.

Owners and contractors benefit as well. Teams that understand how updates, logic changes, and resequencing affect the critical path can explain their own schedules more clearly to partners, lenders, and project stakeholders.

Specific course topics, formats, and availability can be discussed with the firm directly.

Schedules are among the most common sources of evidence in delay disputes, and they are also among the most technical.

“We want clients to feel comfortable with the schedule long before a dispute begins,” the spokesperson added.“Training is a practical way to build that confidence.”

Teams seeking construction scheduling expertise in San Diego, CA, or training for their staff can reach HPM Consultants through the details below.

About HPM Consultants

Founded in 2007, HPM Consultants is a construction expert witness and delay analysis firm. The firm provides delay analysis, scheduling, expert witness services, and training courses for owners, contractors, and legal teams.

Contact Details

Company: HPM Consultants

Address: 2526 Lozana Road, Del Mar, California 92014

Website: teamhpm