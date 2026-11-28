The company combines decades of international moving experience with industry relationships and a global agent network to support transatlantic household relocations.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Elmont, New York, November 28, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE







Moving overseas involves several stages, from preparing household goods and selecting a transportation method to completing customs documentation and arranging delivery abroad. International Sea & Air Shipping coordinates ocean and air freight, professional packing, custom crating, storage, customs assistance, and destination delivery. Customers can discuss full-container shipping and groupage options based on their shipment size and destination.

The company's international industry involvement also supports its understanding of the relationships required to coordinate overseas relocations. The President of International Sea & Air Shipping, Talia Aviani, recently joined the Euromovers Worldwide Alliance as a board member and attended the organization's Board of Directors meeting in Valencia, Spain. The meeting offered an opportunity to engage with fellow industry representatives and join discussions on the international moving network.

“Relocating from the United States to Europe involves more than arranging transportation. Customers need a moving plan that accounts for packing, documentation, customs procedures, and delivery at the other end,” said a company representative.“Our goal is to help make those arrangements clearer and more manageable from the beginning.”

With a network of more than 600 agents worldwide, International Sea & Air Shipping can coordinate with destination partners to support the movement of household goods across international borders. Its experience, dating back to 1948, informs its approach to planning shipments for different destinations and household requirements.

“Strong relationships across the international moving industry are important because every overseas relocation depends on coordination between multiple parties. Our involvement with the Euromovers Worldwide Alliance reflects the value we place on industry collaboration and maintaining connections with moving professionals around the world.”

- Representative, International Sea & Air Shipping

Americans planning a move to Europe are encouraged to begin preparing early, particularly when shipping furniture, personal effects, vehicles, or items that may be subject to destination-specific import regulations. Understanding the documentation and customs requirements before collection can help prevent avoidable complications during the relocation process.

About International Sea & Air Shipping

Established in 1948, International Sea & Air Shipping is a US-based international moving and shipping company providing household goods transportation to destinations worldwide. Its services include ocean and air freight, professional packing, custom crating, storage, customs assistance, vehicle shipping, and destination delivery. Supported by more than 600 agents worldwide and industry credentials and memberships, the company helps individuals and families coordinate international relocations from the United States.

Contact Information

Website:

Address: 115 Meacham Avenue, Elmont, NY 11003 /

4800 West Side Avenue, North Bergen, NJ 07047