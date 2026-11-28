MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 28 (IANS) Unionised workers at South Korean steelmaker POSCO have voted to accept the company's pay offer after five months of negotiations, the union said on Saturday.

Union members approved a 2.6 percent increase in base pay, a one-off payment of 6.2 million won (US$4,600) and improved benefits in a vote held Saturday.

The union had initially demanded a 7.1 percent increase in base pay, a performance bonus equivalent to 600 percent of base pay, 50 company shares per worker and a holiday bonus equivalent to 200 percent of base pay, reports Yonhap news agency.

It also raised concerns over staffing shortages and aging facilities, saying they could increase the risk of workplace accidents.

Management's previous offer included a 2.5 percent increase in base pay and a one-off payment of 5 million won.

The two sides reached a tentative agreement on Oct. 30, including a 2.6 percent increase in base pay and a one-off payment of 6 million won, after 31 rounds of negotiations since June.

Union members rejected the tentative deal on Nov. 7, seeking better terms.

In October, wage negotiations between POSCO and its unionised workers collapsed, the steelmaker's union had said, warning it would go on an indefinite strike from early next month.

POSCO and the union had been in negotiations over wages, but the two sides came unstuck over wage increases and other issues.

The union had demanded a 7.1 percent increase in basic salary and a bonus worth 600 percent of basic salary. However, POSCO had offered a 2.5 percent increase in basic pay and a one-off payment of five million won (US$3,770).

In September, unionised workers at POSCO held two rounds of partial strike after failing to narrow differences in wage negotiations.

POSCO has about 17,000 employees, including around 10,100 union members.

-IANS

na/