MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his Delhi counterpart Rekha Gupta on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's resolve to empower the country's women by providing reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, calling it "integral" to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

This comes hours after PM Modi asserted that the NDA government is determined to provide reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies and warned the Opposition against attempting to stall the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The Union government is expected to reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which includes the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, during the upcoming Special session of the Parliament.

It seeks to enable delimitation using the 2011 census, raise the maximum Lok Sabha seat limit from 550 to 850, and operationalise one-third reservation for women in the Parliament and state Assemblies.

In a post on the social media platform X, CM Fadnavis called it a "historic decision" of the Union Cabinet to ensure women's reservation.

"This landmark move will not only enhance the representation of mothers and sisters in politics but will also make India's democracy more inclusive and participatory. Greater participation of women in governance and public life will further strengthen the resolve of building a 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.

"I also express my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the mothers and sisters of the country on this significant milestone," CM Fadnavis added.

According to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, the rightful representation of 'Nari Shakti' in Parliament and State Assemblies is "integral to the vision of Viksit Bharat".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has made his resolve clear. India's mothers, sisters and daughters must be equal partners in the nation's decision-making and development," she said on X.

The Delhi CM termed the Centre's decision as a commitment to the democratic aspirations of women, whom she said comprises half of India's population.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also welcomed the Union Cabinet's clearance to the amendments to the Constitutional Amendment Bill, linked to delimitation and women's reservation.

Taking to his official X account, CM Dhami said it marks an important step towards making India's democratic system more "inclusive and representative".

"It paves the way for up to a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats across all states, thereby expanding Parliamentary representation and creating greater opportunities to effectively raise the concerns and aspirations of people from different regions," he added.

According to the Uttarakhand CM, the move is expected to pave the way for 33 per cent reservation for women in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, enabling greater participation of women in the country's decision-making process.

"This will provide India's women with a stronger voice in advancing issues related to their rights and interests, while also allowing them to play a more active role in shaping national policies and governance," CM Dhami added.