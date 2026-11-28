MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) A weak leadership in Pakistan has resulted in the army becoming all-powerful, as the 27th amendment to the Constitution, passed in November 2025, restructured Pakistan's judiciary, rewrote the rules of military command under Article 243, while also granting broad immunities.

The amendment led to the creation of a dual-hat command in which the Chief of Army Staff serves concurrently as the Chief of Defence Forces.

This amendment, experts say, makes the Pakistan Army almost uncontrollable, but it has changed the perception of the army among the people.

Public anger has been mounting, triggering clashes across several regions of Pakistan.

An official said that under Field Marshal Asim Munir, the army may have projected itself as a powerful force exercising complete control over Pakistan.

Many people in Pakistan, particularly supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, increasingly view the army as an adversary and regard it as a deeply unpopular institution.

However, the Pakistan Army is unlikely to remain silent and may seek to divert public attention by escalating tensions with India, the official said.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the lull in terror-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir should not make India complacent.

"It is the Indian security forces that have to get credit for this. However, one must also be mindful of a deliberate strategy the Pakistan Army is playing when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir," the official said.

The army has told all its terror operatives in Jammu and Kashmir to remain underground. It has told its operatives to concentrate more on radicalisation and creating unrest in the Valley.

“Pakistan's proxies have been told to instigate the security forces so that there is firing which would lead to loss of lives. This becomes the ground for further unrest in the Valley,” the official said.

Further, there is pressure from the people of Pakistan, and at the same time Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are on the boil.

Further, there is a fear of drought if India maintains the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and builds dams near the border.

These are factors that the Pakistan Army has taken into consideration and hence is planning a major misadventure in India, the official said.

Another official said that Pakistan may have positioned itself as a global leader.

By improving ties with the United States, playing the role of a mediator in the Iran war and also signing the Mecca Pact, Islamabad has tried to convey the message that it is an important player internationally.

The stark reality is that none of these manoeuvres helped the army calm the nerves of the people, the official said.

Intelligence agencies say that the army would want Jammu and Kashmir to be on the boil when it plans a military escalation against India. This would make moving the troops through Jammu and Kashmir hard for the Indian Army.

At the same time, Pakistan would also look to activate its various assets who have currently been told to remain underground, intelligence assessments also point out.

The misadventure being planned by the Pakistan Army against India is not out of choice, but out of desperation.

Its pride was already hurt when India carried out Operation Sindoor and the people of Pakistan questioned the military's role in protecting the country.

Adding to the headaches are the never-ending violence and protests in the three regions, which are only threatening to get worse as each day passes. There are plenty of factors that are going on back home, which are driving the desperation of the Pakistan army.

These factors leave Pakistan no choice but to provoke India's military, as an India-related issue is the best solution for the army to divert attention from its ongoing problems, an official said.