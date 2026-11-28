MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Saturday backed the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the judiciary for administrative and routine functions, but cautioned that judicial decision-making must remain firmly in human hands.

Speaking at an event on "AI for All: AI Governance and Trust, the Case for Judicial Access and an Empowered India", he said technology could significantly improve court efficiency by handling time-consuming tasks such as transcription, translation, case listing and scrutiny of procedural defects.

"The tragedy of the Indian judicial system is that judges spend their time doing work which should least occupy their time. Their focus should be on real-time decision-making," he said.

According to the former CJI, AI's most valuable role lies in assisting courts with routine work rather than making substantive legal determinations.

"I have come to think that the best use of AI in a court is the boring one. The trouble begins when the technology is asked to do something more interesting," according to him.

Chandrachud also referred to recent cases where fabricated legal citations generated by technology found their way into judicial proceedings.

He noted that courts had encountered instances involving both non-existent judgments and invented passages attributed to genuine Supreme Court rulings.

He stressed that every AI-generated citation, translation or research output must be verified by human beings.

"A human being decides and signs. The decision and the reasons for it must belong to the judge," Chandrachud said and added that a language model cannot be held accountable through appellate scrutiny and does not carry the constitutional responsibility entrusted to judges.

The former CJI also revealed that the Supreme Court's AI Committee had published draft regulations earlier this year to govern the use of artificial intelligence across courts and tribunals.

Apart from that, he outlined five guiding principles for judicial AI use -- human oversight of every decision, protection of individual liberty, transparency regarding AI deployment, wider access to justice and strong data security safeguards.

The former CJI also argued for the creation of sovereign legal databases and India-developed AI models to support the judiciary.

With more than 5.6 crore cases pending across courts and a significant shortage of judges, Chandrachud said technology could play an important role in improving access to justice, provided it remains a tool that assists judges rather than replacing them.