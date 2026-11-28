MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Congress-led INDIA bloc on Saturday resolved to oppose the proposed Delimitation Amendment Bill being brought by the BJP-led NDA government, calling it a“big danger” to democracy and detrimental to the interests of SC/STs.

The alliance leaders said that it would neither be in the interest of democracy nor in the interest of the country, and would put the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes at a disadvantage, a representative of the bloc said in a statement.

Addressing a press conference after an INDIA bloc meeting, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that the alliance leaders are unanimous in their resolve to oppose the bill as it will pose a big danger to the country's democracy.

He said that after the BJP failed in its earlier attempt to get 400-plus seats to change the Constitution, it is now planning to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 and ensure that it can retain power permanently and alter the Constitution.

Kharge said the bill was a ploy to help the BJP and the RSS retain power indefinitely.

The Congress president also warned that with the proposed delimitation, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes will be put to great disadvantage.

He said the Constitution provides proportionate reservation to the SCs and STs on the basis of their population.

The Congress chief said the proposed delimitation bill being brought by the BJP government has no such provision, the statement said.

Kharge said, since the 2026 census is under process, the amendment is being proposed on the basis of the old census. He said the BJP was doing it deliberately to deny the SCs and the STs the benefit they should get with the increase in population.

Kharge said that the INDIA bloc leaders also strongly opposed the proposal to get the delimitation done under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who is already“tainted for having deleted over 10 crore voters”.

He noted that if the“vote chori” could be orchestrated through the Election Commission, there could be no expectation of fairness and impartiality in the delimitation process.

He expressed apprehensions that the constituencies will be manipulated demographically and geographically to suit the BJP.

“They may change reserved seats into general seats and vice versa, doing whatever suits them as they seek to grab power permanently, he warned, referring to the delimitation exercises in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir,” the Congress president said.

Kharge said that the BJP had resorted to tactics like breaking political parties after the Bill was defeated in Parliament in April this year.

He said that some people do not understand that increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha to 850 would be a loss for the country and would destroy democracy. This is a weapon to change the Constitution, he warned, saying that is the reason the INDIA bloc is opposing it.

The Congress president observed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to stay in power permanently, like in China, where everyone raises their hands in unison to show support.

“Just as they do in China, raising their hands in unison to show support, they (the BJP) are trying to secure similar backing here to dismantle democracy. If this happens, power will remain permanently in the hands of the BJP-RSS, and they will govern the country according to the Manusmriti,” he warned.