MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actress Neetu Chandra raised a strong objection to stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari's recent remarks on Bihari woman putting Sindoor.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the 'Garam Masala' actress said that such comments in the name of comedy are not to be tolerated. She demanded that strict action must be taken against people making such comments.

Neetu told IANS, "I just want to say that, as a female, as a woman, I come from Bihar, Sindoor is a tradition of our Sanatan Dharma which has been going on for centuries, for hundreds of years. To make such inhumane comments, I think such people should go to jail. Because, I mean, commenting on women applying Sindoor in Chhath puja for whatever reasons, which they don't even know, is very, very gross and utterly disrespectful."

"And in the name of comedy, if such things are happening, if someone can make such obnoxious and vulgar comments, then it's not comedy, it's an insult. And I see it as an insult. Such people should go to jail. Minimum, they should go to jail," she added.

Neetu further suggested that the parents of the comedian must also be interviewed to look into his upbringing.

The 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' actress said that she feels ashamed even commenting on such a thing.

"I never thought in my life that someone could say such a thing. I mean, this is demeaning the faith, dignity, and cultural practice. I don't know what can be said about this. I feel very ashamed to talk about this."

Neetu further urged the Bihari community to introspect on what kind of image they have.

"And somewhere, we will have to introspect as well. People from Bihar, we all have to think: how could anyone dare to say such a big thing about Pooja, about Sindoor, in such a way", she concluded.