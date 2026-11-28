Boehringer Ingelheim hosted the CRM United Museum event in Dubai, continuing its campaign to raise awareness of interconnected cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases.[1] Combining science and creativity, the event brought CRM United's story to life through an engaging museum-style journey. The initiative reinforced the importance of recognizing interconnected health risks, early diagnosis, and taking action to support better health.[2],[3]

Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world's leading research-driven biopharmaceutical companies, hosted the CRM United Museum event at MVP Lab Concept Sport in Dubai, using the universal language of football to raise awareness of the connections between cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CRM) diseasesin a relatable way. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Building on last year's launch of the CRM United awareness campaign, the event brought the campaign's story to life through an engaging museum-style journey featuring educational displays, the CRM United hero video, and an interactive photo wall.

At the heart of the experience was a digital football sphere featuring an awareness animation that illustrated the connections between heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease (CKD),highlighting the importance of recognizing risk factors and taking early action.