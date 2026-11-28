Football Meets Health Awareness At Boehringer Ingelheim's CRM United Museum Event
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Boehringer Ingelheim hosted the CRM United Museum event in Dubai, continuing its campaign to raise awareness of interconnected cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases.[1]
Combining science and creativity, the event brought CRM United's story to life through an engaging museum-style journey.
The initiative reinforced the importance of recognizing interconnected health risks, early diagnosis, and taking action to support better health.[2],[3]
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Building on last year's launch of the CRM United awareness campaign, the event brought the campaign's story to life through an engaging museum-style journey featuring educational displays, the CRM United hero video, and an interactive photo wall. At the heart of the experience was a digital football sphere featuring an awareness animation that illustrated the connections between heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease (CKD),1 highlighting the importance of recognizing risk factors and taking early action.2,3-The event programme also featured remarks from Evren Ozlu, Head of Human Pharma for the India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (IMETA) region at Boehringer Ingelheim, and Dr. Iman Alshamsi, Cultural Committee Chairperson of the Emirates Medical Association – Nephrology and Transplantation Society (EMANT). Reflecting on the initiative, Evren Ozlu, said,“CRM United reflects our focus on public awareness as an important step towards earlier action. By helping people better understand the connections between CRM diseases,1 we aim to raise awareness of risk factors and encourage a more proactive approach to health.” Through the CRM United Museum event, Boehringer Ingelheim reinforced its ongoing commitment to raising public awareness and inspiring people to take early action to protect their health. About Boehringer Ingelheim: Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. Around 54,500 employees serve more than 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing.
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