“People used to die because we couldn't get access to enough oxygen,” says Nancy Wilson, a 42-year-old respiratory therapist at Hope for Women, a private hospital in Monrovia, Liberia's capital city.“Now, when someone in distress comes in, we're ready to help them breathe.”

Wilson has worked as a respiratory therapist over the past 10 years, doing her best to ensure that her patients receive the oxygen they need to survive. During the COVID-19 pandemic, oxygen shortages were severe. She witnessed the critical role of medical oxygen in saving lives, especially for patients in distress ‒ infants, people with asthma, COVID-19 cases with critical illness and others in need of immediate respiratory support.“I would be all over the place searching for oxygen, with patients in beds waiting for help,” she recalls.

With the life-threatening oxygen shortage, Nancy and her colleagues advocated for adequate and sustainable supply.“We refused to remain silent as lives were lost,” she says.“We spoke out on the radio, informed the press and appealed to our bosses ‒ anything to make sure the message got out,” she says. Their collective efforts, along with partners' support, helped to bring about change.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.