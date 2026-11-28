Parineeti Chopra is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks, witty remarks, and excellent acting skills. She is juggling both personal and professional life lately. Yes, she is a new mom, too beautiful, baby, Neer. She runs a YouTube channel and also does movies, series, and ad campaigns back-to-back. The actress had had two releases lately, and she is super busy at work. She recently stepped out in the city; however, she got trolled for postpartum weight gain.

Parineeti's Gorgeous Look!

Parineeti wore a stunning dark blue dress with floral detailing. She completed her look with dainty jewelry, minimal makeup, and a poppy pink lip. Se smiled ear-to-ear for the paps and looked super pretty. However, some online trials took no time to show their nasty side on a new mom. They started calling her out for postpartum weight gain. But it didn't last long, as fans came out in her support.

Take a look!

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What Did The Trolls Say?

One troll wrote,“Purposely they put a provoking caption to get the kind of reaction.”

Another comment read,“She looks mother of 3 kids.”

One more comment read,“Yes we believe she loos maama of 5.”

Fans School Trolls

One fan wrote,“Honestly, people never fail to amaze me with how low they can stoop just to body-shame a woman.....She's a mother, it's her body, n most importantly, she's happy in it...She's not asking you to feed her or pay her bills, so why does her weight bother you so much? A woman's body is not a public discussion. If you have nothing kind to say, learn to keep your opinions to yourself.”

Another fan wrote,“She looks beautiful what's wrong with person.”

One more user wrote,“Hey stop trolling....she doesn't deserve such comments.... motherhood is a difficult phase.... let's not humiliate.”

Another comment read, "That's such a disgusting comment section. She is a mother, and a woman's body naturally changes after giving birth. Even girls know about this, yet people are still making such horrible comments about her body. It's really shameful.”