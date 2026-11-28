MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) China, Japan, South Korea, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are moving to tighten cooperation around digital payments and regulatory practices, with plans to connect domestic payment infrastructure more effectively. The effort centers on creating a working group focused on improving interoperability between national digital payment networks and bringing regulatory approaches closer together.

According to a statement from Japan's Ministry of Finance, the program will be overseen by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO). The agreement was reached at the ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting in Kyoto, which concluded on Thursday.

A new ASEAN+3 working group will focus on connecting domestic digital payment networks across member economies. AMRO is set to oversee the initiative, with Japan's Ministry of Finance citing the plan in a formal statement. Regulatory fragmentation remains a central challenge, as digital-asset rules still differ significantly by country. Crypto industry advocates, including Binance co-founder Changpeng“CZ” Zhao, have publicly supported“license passporting” concepts for easing market entry across ASEAN.

Key takeawaysWhy payment connectivity is now a regional priority

Interoperability between payment networks is often treated as a technical issue, but it has major real-world implications for speed, cost, and the reach of digital financial services. By targeting“connectivity” between domestic digital payment networks, the ASEAN+3 grouping is effectively aiming to reduce the frictions that arise when payments are designed around national boundaries.

Japan's Ministry of Finance said the working group's remit includes aligning parts of regulatory practice as well as improving cross-border or cross-system connectivity. That combination matters: even when systems can technically communicate, differences in compliance expectations and oversight can slow down or block broader integration.

AMRO's role and what the Kyoto agreement signals

The involvement of AMRO as the program's overseeing body is a notable element of the announcement. As framed by Japan's finance ministry, AMRO will coordinate the effort among ASEAN+3 participants, which suggests the plan is intended to be more than a one-off consultation and instead a structured workstream with continuity.

The agreement was finalized at the ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting in Kyoto, according to the Japanese statement. For market participants, the key takeaway is that the initiative sits at the policy level, not solely with regulators or industry groups-potentially increasing the chances of follow-through and reducing the risk that connectivity plans remain purely aspirational.

Regulatory fragmentation remains the bottleneck for digital-asset firms

Even as countries move toward closer coordination on payments, the underlying regulatory environment for digital assets remains segmented. The article notes that member states still regulate digital assets separately, which can create multiple approval processes for companies trying to operate across the region.

For firms offering crypto services-especially stablecoin-related products or cross-border trading and custody services-this fragmentation can translate into repeated licensing cycles, differing rulebooks, and higher compliance overhead. It also shapes competitive dynamics: larger players may afford the cost of multi-jurisdiction compliance more easily than smaller entrants.

“License passporting” enters the debate over ASEAN market access

Alongside the policy development around digital payments, the crypto industry's perspective on cross-border regulation has gained attention. Cointelegraph reported on Friday that Binance co-founder Changpeng“CZ” Zhao supports“crypto license passporting” across ASEAN. His argument, as described in that reporting, is that firms regulated in one market should be able to expand into others through a simplified approval process rather than restarting from scratch in each jurisdiction.

Cointelegraph also linked Zhao's remarks to a fireside chat at the ASEAN Tech Summit Manila 2026, where he backed an idea raised by FinTech Alliance PH founding chair Lito Villanueva for regulatory passporting or license portability. In practical terms, the concept would aim to convert a patchwork of approvals into a more consistent regional pathway-something that could lower barriers to entry for crypto and stablecoin services.

That said, passporting frameworks are politically and technically complex. They require a level of trust and harmonization between regulators, plus mechanisms for risk-sharing-especially where consumer protection and market integrity standards differ. The new ASEAN+3 working group's focus on aligning regulatory approaches may be partly aligned with that direction, but the details of any future passporting-style model are still not established in the available statement.

What investors and builders should watch next

Investors and builders should monitor how the ASEAN+3 working group translates the connectivity and regulatory alignment goals into concrete deliverables-especially whether policymakers begin outlining a roadmap that addresses licensing portability for digital-asset and stablecoin services. The next signal to look for is whether regulatory coordination moves from general alignment to specific, operational frameworks that could reduce duplicative approvals across ASEAN.

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