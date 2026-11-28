MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Rotana Hotel Management Corporation PJSC has signed an agreement with Uzbekistan's Universal Building LLC to manage a new hotel in Samarkand under the Rotana brand, marking the international hospitality group's entry into Uzbekistan's hotel market.

The agreement was signed on November 28 following the 31st Tashkent International Tourism Fair,“Tourism on the Silk Road,” according to Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee. It followed a meeting between the committee's Chairman, Abdulaziz Akkulov, and Amna Al Nowais, director of strategy at Rotana Hotel Management Corporation.

Rotana has become the 35th international hotel brand to enter Uzbekistan's hospitality market, the committee said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed developments in Uzbekistan's tourism sector, the expansion of hotel infrastructure and investment opportunities for international hospitality groups.

Al Nowais welcomed the progress of Uzbekistan's tourism industry and said Rotana was exploring opportunities to introduce several of its brands to the market. These include the five-star Edge by Rotana brand, targeting the premium hospitality segment; the four-star Edge by Rotana; and the three-star Centro Hotels by Rotana, which focuses on modern accommodation.

The entry of international hotel operators is expected to broaden accommodation options, introduce international service standards, and support the growth of inbound tourism.

Separately, agreements were signed during the tourism fair with international hotel brands for the management of 18 hotels across Uzbekistan. These arrangements cover both the management of existing properties and partnerships to develop new hotel projects.

International hotel chains are also expanding beyond Tashkent, with projects underway or planned in major tourism destinations, including Bukhara, Samarkand, Nukus, Chimgan and Beldersay.

The expansion reflects Uzbekistan's efforts to attract international hospitality operators, increase hotel capacity, and strengthen its position as a regional tourism destination.