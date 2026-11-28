MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 28 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that Jammu and Kashmir has a rich heritage while the people of Jammu are known for their bravery and have given sacrifices for the integrity of the country.

Addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) public rally at Parade Chowk in old Jammu city, the Defence Minister noted, "I feel happy to be here in Jammu. People gave me a warm welcome for which I thank you all."

"Jammu and Kashmir has a rich heritage while Jammu is known for its bravery. People of Jammu have given valuable sacrifices for country. Jammu leaders like late Prem Nath Dogra worked hard together with stalwarts like Syama Prasad Mookerjee and worked for the unity of the country. They fought for 'Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan aur Ek Nishan' and gave sacrifices for country."

"Today, I pay tribute to them," Rajnath Singh said.

He added that Mata Vaishno Devi overlooking us from the Trikuta Hills always blesses us.

The Defence Minister also said, "I bow my head before Mata Vaishno Devi and seek her blessings for the country."

He reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is integral part of the country and the Narendra Modi government has endured for speedy development of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We believe that people of Jammu and Kashmir must get due share in development. We have to ensure protection of all the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he asserted.

During his speech, Rajnath Singh targeted the Congress, alleging that the party is trying to create anarchy and mess.

"They (Congress) are trying to topple the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through undemocratic means. They are making fake allegations about 'vote Chori' which is totally baseless."

The Defence Minister said that wherever the Padyatra was performed or wherever you go in the country, Congress does not have a Chief Minister anywhere.

"Most of its (Congress') members in the Lok Sabha are either from the family or connected directly with the family," he added.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh led the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, End Anarchy) Padyatra here, which was attended by hundreds of party leaders, elected representatives and workers.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP organised the 'Mahapadyatra' (grand foot march) to highlight what it alleged were attempts by the Congress and the INDIA bloc to undermine democratic institutions, create political instability and mislead people.

Accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma and MLAs from the Union Territory, Rajnath Singh carried the Tricolour while leading march from Panjtirthi Chowk near Lok Bhawan towards Brahmana Sabha at Parade Chowk, where he addressed the public rally.

A large number of BJP functionaries and workers joined the procession, carrying party flags and raising slogans in support of the campaign.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place in view of the Defence Minister's presence and the large gathering.

Security personnel were deployed at strategic locations along the route, while additional measures were taken to regulate traffic.