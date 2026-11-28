MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Saturday urged all opposition parties to rise above 'partisan considerations' and extend support to the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which includes the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the upcoming Special session of the Parliament.

This comes a day after the Union Cabinet cleared the amendments to the Constitutional Amendment Bill, which seeks to enable delimitation using the 2011 census, raise the maximum Lok Sabha seat limit from 550 to 850, and operationalise one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

In a post on the social media platform X, Nabin said the approval of the 132nd Constitutional Amendment Bill by the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks an important step towards ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in elected bodies.

"It paves the way for the effective implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act and brings closer the long-standing goal of increasing women's representation in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies," he added.

Reaching out to the Opposition, the BJP Chief said: "I hope that all political parties will rise above partisan considerations and support this historic initiative, which seeks to make women strong and empowered partners in policymaking and governance."

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that the NDA government's resolve to empower the country's women by providing reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies "remains unshaken".

In a video message posted on X, PM Modi said: "The struggle to provide equal participation to women have been ongoing for decades. For years I am also among the ones attempting to do so."

Addressing the women of the country, the Prime Minister asserted, "With a high morale, indomitable spirit and steadfast resolve, we will remove all obstacles in the way of women's reservation."

In a warning to the Opposition, PM Modi said: "Those parties who are opposing women's reservation will never be able to stop the increase in women's participation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. It is only a matter of time."

In his post on X, the Prime Minister reiterated, "Our resolve to empower women remains unshaken."