MENAFN - IANS) London, Nov 28 (IANS) Armed individuals hijacked a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen on Saturday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The ship's master reported that armed individuals boarded the vessel at 0630 GMT, 64 nautical miles (about 119 km) southwest of Balhaf, Yemen, and took control of it.

UKMTO said the authorities were investigating the incident. It advised vessels in the area to proceed with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The Gulf of Aden connects to the Red Sea through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and lies on a major shipping route between Asia and Europe. Several merchant vessels have been attacked or hijacked in the Gulf and nearby waters in recent months.

Earlier this month, the Indian Navy rescued all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel Azini in a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation in the Arabian Sea, more than 3,000 km from Mumbai, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

The operation was successfully carried out on November 2, with the Indian Navy locating and intercepting the vessel and securing the safe release of all crew members from heavily armed pirates.

Congratulating the Indian Navy for the successful mission, the Defence Minister said that the operation demonstrated the force's high operational readiness and its ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region.

In a post on X, Singh said: "My congratulations to Indian Navy for successfully executing a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation to rescue all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel, Azini, more than 3000 km from Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, on 02 Nov 26.”

"The swift localisation, interception and safe release of the crew and vessel from significantly armed pirates, with timely support from the Indian Air Force, speak well of the Indian Navy's high operational readiness and ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region,” he added.

–IANS

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