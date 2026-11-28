MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) A 40-year-old pedestrian was injured after an SUV, being driven by a minor, hit him in central Delhi's Paharganj area on Saturday.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot following the accident, police said.

According to the officials, the incident took place on Ambedkar Road in the Aram Bagh area, where the victim, identified as Ramesh, a local pan-bidi vendor, was walking along the road when a speeding SUV struck him.

They said that Ramesh sustained injuries and was immediately rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Upon receiving the information, police said that a team was promptly dispatched to the location.

On reaching the spot, the officials found that an SUV had hit a pedestrian and that the driver was missing.

The driver had left the vehicle abandoned at the scene.

According to officials, the preliminary investigation suggests that the SUV was being driven by a minor at the time of the accident.

Officials stated that two other minors had sustained injuries in the accident; however, their identities and medical condition are currently being verified by the authorities.

The police said that no other casualties have been reported so far.

A crime team is currently at the scene and is conducting an inspection of both the accident site and the abandoned SUV, police said.

Investigators are examining the vehicle and collecting other evidence to establish the sequence of events that led to the accident, according to the officials.

Police are making efforts to identify and trace the alleged minor driver who fled after the incident, officials said.

An investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.