MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ajman, United Arab Emirates –November 2026: The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media has commenced its participation in the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Cannes 2026, taking place in the French city of Cannes from 28 November to 4 December. Through its presence at the event, the Department aims to strengthen the emirate's position in the global luxury tourism sector and attract high-spending visitors. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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This year's event holds particular significance as it celebrates its 25th anniversary, having established itself over the years as an annual gathering for key decision-makers in the travel industry, including travel advisors, media professionals and luxury hospitality brands. The event features a comprehensive programme of one-to-one meetings, specialised forums and networking opportunities.

The Department is participating in Cannes alongside a delegation of its tourism sector partners, including Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Fairmont Ajman, Dusit Hotel, Al Zorah Beach Resort and Rida International. The delegation is meeting with leading tour operators, specialised travel agencies and destination management companies to showcase Ajman's premium accommodation and distinctive tourism experiences that cater to the expectations of discerning travellers seeking exclusivity and quality.

On this occasion, HE Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said:“Today's travellers are increasingly seeking destinations that offer both privacy and exceptional experiences, qualities that distinguish Ajman. Our presence at ILTM Cannes provides an opportunity to engage with leading figures in the luxury travel industry and build partnerships that open new markets for the emirate, positioning Ajman among the preferred destinations for travellers seeking refined and diverse tourism experiences.”

His Excellency added:“We are pursuing a strategic vision centred on diversifying our target tourism markets and strengthening cooperation with our partners across the hospitality and travel sectors. This supports the development of tourism products and experiences in the emirate, enhances its international competitiveness, drives sustainable tourism growth and strengthens the sector's contribution to the local economy.”

Throughout the four-day exhibition, the delegation's agenda includes a series of meetings with travel advisors and tour operators from various markets, alongside engagement in accompanying events. These efforts aim to translate discussions into tourism programmes that further strengthen Ajman's position among the world's leading luxury travel destinations.