MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A mall-wide celebration of 55 years of the UAE, supported by weekend roadshows and a growing family entertainment line-up Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026 – As the UAE marks Eid Al Etihad and 55 years of the nation, Arabian Center is bringing its neighbourhood together for a celebration of its own. From 1 to 6 December, daily from 2pm to 10pm, the community mall will host a programme rooted in tradition, from henna and Arabic coffee and dates to customized giveaways, alongside themed photo opportunities marking the occasion, kids' activities and much more.

The celebrations begin on 1 December with an interactive session with Dubai Police, who will join mall visitors for fun games and prize giveaways, setting the tone for six days designed for families, friends and neighbours to enjoy together.

“Eid Al Etihad is a moment for every neighbourhood to come together, and as the mall closest to home, Arabian Center is proud to be the place where our community celebrates the UAE's 55 years. From traditions that connect generations to the simple joy of a family day out, we want everyone who walks through our doors to feel part of the nation's story,” said Wesam Aldora, Asset Head, Malls, Al Futtaim Real Estate.

The celebration builds on a busy season at the mall. Interactive roadshows hosted by Al Arabiya radio RJs bring the radio experience to Arabian Center, featuring live presenter interactions, fun games and prize giveaways. Running on weekends throughout November and December, the activities will see one lucky family walk away with AED 10,000 in cash every week, giving families an even bigger reason to make weekend plans.

Alongside the festivities, a growing entertainment line-up keeps the whole family busy. Little ones can bounce, jump and climb at Mini Bounce, while Lemonade invites younger kids into creative play, arts and crafts, and role play. Fun City remains a family favourite for rides, games and attractions, Air Maniax keeps kids and grown-ups on the move with trampolines and climbing challenges, and the latest addition, Scorpion Bowling, brings friendly competition and family bragging rights. Screen One Cinema rounds off the day with the latest blockbusters.

It all comes together around one idea: Arabian Center is the mall closest to home. Familiar, easy and built around everyday needs, it is a trusted mall in a refreshed environment, with community-first engagement at its heart, and with retail, dining and entertainment that give customers more reasons to stay longer and visit more often.

Arabian Center is located on Al Khawaneej Road, Al Mizhar, Dubai. Follow @ArabianCenter on Instagram for updates on the relaunch.

About Arabian Center:

Arabian Center is a family-focused neighbourhood mall in Dubai, home to over 200 brands spanning fashion, home furnishings, electronics, jewellery, perfumes, fashion accessories, and family entertainment. Key attractions include a 62,000+ sq. ft. Homes R Us, 101,000+ sq. ft. Lulu Hypermarket, and a diverse family entertainment offering featuring Air Maniax, Fun City, Mini Bounce, Scorpion Club, and Lemonade.

The mall also features a fully digital eight-screen cinema, a selection of popular restaurants and cafés, a spacious food court with seating for over 600 guests, banks, and several medical centres, including PRIME and Health Hub Plus.

With retail, dining, entertainment and everyday services under one roof, Arabian Center is designed around the needs of families, combining Arabian-inspired architecture with a modern shopping environment.

Conveniently located off Airport Road, the mall spans more than 1 million square feet across two levels and offers 1,500 parking spaces. Easily accessible via Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, Arabian Center welcomes visitors from across Dubai and the wider UAE. Opened in 2009, the mall is managed by Al-Futtaim Real Estate.