MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Having recently crossed the milestone of 100 organ transplants, the hospital performs three kidney transplants and one complex liver transplant, with organs from three deceased donors in the UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Abu Dhabi, November, 2026: In a milestone reflecting the growing capabilities of transplant medicine in Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, has performed four organ transplants in 24 hours, including three kidney transplants and one liver transplant. Made possible through organ donations from three deceased donors in the UAE, the procedures were undertaken by multidisciplinary transplant teams working in parallel. All four recipients are recovering well.

The achievement comes shortly after the hospital's transplant department completed 100 organ transplants, highlighting the expanding availability of specialized treatment for patients with end-stage organ failure in the UAE.

Medical teams are mobilized at short notice after receiving organ availability notifications through HAYAT, the UAE's national organ donation and transplantation program. Based on the availability notification, the team at BMC rapidly coordinates recipient assessments, compatibility testing, organ retrieval, surgical preparation, and postoperative care.

The hospital's dedicated multi-organ transplant operating theaters, state-of-the-art in-house molecular and HLA transplant immunology laboratories, critical care infrastructure, and experienced clinical teams enabled it to undertake multiple procedures within a limited timeframe.

Three Kidney Transplants in a Single Day:The three kidney transplantations were performed on a 45-year-old woman and two men aged 52 and 42, all suffering from end-stage renal disease and dependent on dialysis.

The underlying conditions included IgA nephropathy, a disease in which abnormal immune deposits damage the kidneys; suspected hypertension-related kidney disease; and polycystic kidney disease, an inherited disorder characterized by the development of multiple cysts in the kidneys.

The multidisciplinary kidney transplant team included Dr. Venkat Sainaresh Vellanki, HOD, Transplant Nephrologist and Consultant Nephrology; Dr. Umar Maqbool, Specialist General Surgery; Dr. Omar Hnaidi, Consultant Urology; Dr. Sarah Suliman, Consultant Transplant Nephrologist; and Dr. Ramamurthy Baskaran, Division Chair of Anesthesia and OR Anesthesia Director, supported by a dedicated transplant nursing team.

All three recipients are showing improvements in kidney function, as indicated by declining serum creatinine levels.

Dr. Venkat Sainaresh Vellanki said,“Over the past four to five years, we have witnessed a steady increase in organ donations in the UAE, supported by sustained public awareness and education initiatives. More patients who have been dependent on dialysis are now receiving transplants, returning to work, and leading productive lives. Our investments in an integrated, multi-organ transplant program have enabled us to accommodate multiple procedures and make effective use of the precious organs made available through the national donation program.”

Complex Liver Transplant:The liver transplant recipient, a 56-year-old man, had developed advanced chronic liver disease due to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), a form of fatty liver disease.

Following a deterioration in his health, the patient underwent an expedited assessment and was placed on the transplant waiting list. His condition was complicated by severe portal hypertension and the accumulation of more than 10 liters of fluid in his abdomen.

When a suitable deceased-donor liver became available and was allocated to BMC, the medical team proceeded with the transplantation. The transplant surgery took three and a half hours.

The liver transplant team comprised Dr. Parthi Srinivasan, Consultant General Surgery and Liver Transplant Surgeon; Dr. Olithselvan Arikichenin, Consultant Hepatologist; Dr. Sunil Shenvi, Specialist Gastrointestinal Surgery; and Dr. Zoka Milan, Consultant Liver Transplant Anesthetist.

The patient has made a good recovery and hopes to return to his professional duties.

“Undertaking this complex liver transplantation alongside three kidney transplants demonstrates what can be achieved when experienced multidisciplinary teams work together within an integrated healthcare facility. For patients with advanced organ failure, the availability of such specialized expertise within the UAE is making a meaningful difference to their treatment and recovery,” said Dr. Parthi.

Expanding Capabilities in Transplant Medicine:The achievement builds on BMC's established transplant program, which offers complex procedures, including robotic kidney transplantation and simultaneous liver and kidney transplantation. Burjeel Holdings' sustained investments in advanced infrastructure and specialized clinical expertise complement the UAE's efforts to expand access to highly specialized healthcare.

The growing availability of deceased-donor organs through the Hayat program, coupled with the expansion of advanced transplant services, is enabling more patients with end-stage organ failure to receive life-saving treatment within the country.

The four transplantations also underscore the impact of the national organ donation program and the generosity of donors and their families, whose decisions have given four individuals the opportunity to return to healthier, more independent lives.