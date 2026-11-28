New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has stayed a trial court direction requiring the Joint Commissioner of Police (Joint CP) to submit a fresh Action Taken Report (ATR) under his own signature in a complaint alleging damage to a woman's vehicle and theft of its parts while it was in police custody. Justice Sanjeev Narula observed that the question of whether a fresh report bearing the Joint CP's own signature was warranted, despite an earlier ATR stating that it had his approval, required examination.

The High Court stayed the operation of the August 31, 2026 order of the ACJM-02, Patiala House Courts, to the extent it directed the Joint CP to submit a fresh report under his own signature. The court clarified that the interim stay would not affect the ongoing investigation into the alleged theft of vehicle parts, which must continue in accordance with law.

The matter arose from an application filed by a woman, Usha, before the trial court under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), seeking an investigation into alleged acts and omissions of police officials concerning damage to her vehicle and theft of its parts while it was in police custody. The trial court had initially, through its July 1, 2026 order, called for an ATR from the Joint CP. Subsequently, the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) filed a report on August 8, stating that it had the Joint CP's approval. However, the trial court noted that no supporting document evidencing the Joint CP's approval had been placed on record.

In its August 31 order, the trial court observed that the DCP's report could be treated as his response under Section 175(4)(b) of the BNSS, but the report of the superior officer contemplated under Section 175(4)(a) was still awaited. It consequently issued a fresh notice to the Joint CP, through the office of the Commissioner of Police, directing him to submit a report under his own signature.

Challenging this direction, petitioner Praveen Yadav, who is presently posted as SHO of Vasant Kunj South Police Station, approached the High Court, arguing that the ATR already submitted had addressed the factual aspects for which the report was sought and expressly recorded the Joint CP's approval. The petitioner contended that the trial court had not identified any substantive deficiency in the existing report that could justify requiring the Joint CP to submit another report personally.

It was further argued that the trial court had neither examined whether the investigation in the existing e-FIR covered the allegations raised by Usha nor explained why the ATR and material already available on record were insufficient to decide her application. The petitioner also submitted that although a Magistrate could conduct an inquiry considered necessary under Section 175(3) of the BNSS, the impugned orders did not disclose the necessity for seeking a further report in the circumstances.

After considering the submissions, Justice Narula held that the issue required examination and granted interim relief to the petitioner. The court directed that Usha, the original complainant before the trial court, be impleaded as respondent No. 2 and ordered issuance of notice to her through all permissible modes.

The High Court specifically clarified that the interim stay was confined to the direction requiring the Joint CP to submit a fresh report and would not impede the investigation in e-FIR No. registered on May 28, 2026, at Sagarpur Police Station under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), concerning the alleged theft of vehicle parts. The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 17, 2027. (ANI)