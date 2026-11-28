New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Highlighting the deepening bilateral ties between Washington and New Delhi, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Saturday pointed to the ongoing maintenance of the American Navy vessel Wally Schirra at the Kattupalli shipyard near Chennai as a testament to the strong trust and cooperation shared by both nations. Taking to the social media platform X, Ambassador Gor emphasised the significance of the deployment. "Another strong example of the continued trust and cooperation between the United States and India is the current visit of the United States Naval Ship Wally Schirra for repairs. The ship arrived at the Kattupalli shipyard near Chennai, where it is undergoing routine maintenance work," he stated.

According to an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the US Navy's supply ship, USNS Wally Schirra, arrived at Larsen & Toubro's (L & T) Kattupalli facility on November 20. The deployment is being carried out under the bilateral Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA), a framework that underscores India's expanding ship-repair capabilities. Operating under the US Navy's Military Sealift Command (MSC), which handles global ocean transit, logistics and specialised maritime support for US military and government agencies, the vessel represents the fifth US naval vessel to dock at Kattupalli for repairs.

The MEA noted that this recurring engagement demonstrates rising global confidence in India's ship-repair infrastructure and technical capabilities. Bilateral collaboration in ship repairs originally commenced in August 2022 when the USNS Charles Drew became the first American ship to dock at an Indian facility and undergo repairs. Following that milestone, the USNS Matthew Perry and USNS Salvor were serviced at the site in March and July 2023, respectively.

Building on these initial repairs, L & T's Kattupalli shipyard formally signed the Master Ship Repair Agreement with the US Navy in April 2023. This pact institutionalised bilateral maritime maintenance and authorised the Indian facility to conduct voyage repairs on American naval ships, paving the way for the USNS Charles Drew to make a second visit when it returned to the shipyard in December 2024. Notably, the USNS Wally Schirra is the first American ship to dock for maintenance since the implementation of a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) designed to streamline the entry and exit of ship crew.

As detailed by the MEA, this revised SOP was formulated through coordinated inter-ministerial efforts involving the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Defence and the Department of Defence Production, reflecting a unified, whole-of-government approach to streamlining ship-repair operations across the country. Commenting on the broader strategic impact of the visit, the MEA stated, "The arrival of USNS Wally Schirra also marks the resumption of US naval ship-repair activity at Kattupalli following the previous repair visit in December 2024. This underscores India's efforts to facilitate international ship-repair operations, strengthen maritime industrial cooperation and create an enabling environment for greater utilisation of Indian shipyards."

"With its strategic location along major international shipping routes, expanding shipyard infrastructure, skilled workforce and growing technical capabilities, India is well positioned to emerge as a hub for ship repair and maintenance across the Indo-Pacific and beyond," the MEA further added in its statement. (ANI)