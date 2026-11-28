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The fourth Mediterranean International Piano Festival is taking place in the Italian cities of Bari and Trani, bringing together renowned musicians and talented performers from more than 30 countries.

As part of the prestigious event, Azerbaijani flautist Agarahim Guliyev and pianist Eldaniz Alakbarzade performed a concert at the Teatro Kursaal Santalucia in Bari, AZERTAC reports.

Invited to participate in the festival's "International Stars" programme, the Azerbaijani musicians presented a diverse repertoire featuring solo and chamber music works by Claude Debussy, Gabriel Fauré, Franz Liszt and Carl Reinecke.

Their professional musicianship, virtuoso performances, musical sensitivity and artistic cohesion on stage received an enthusiastic response from the Italian audience. The performers were greeted with prolonged applause and were called back to the stage twice at the audience's insistence.

The successful participation of Azerbaijani musicians in the prestigious festival, which brings together prominent figures from the international music scene, highlights the growing international recognition of the country's musical talent. Their performance also contributes to the development of cultural and artistic ties between Azerbaijan and Italy.

This year's festival participants include internationally acclaimed musicians such as Gidon Kremer, Marc-André Hamelin and Anna Fedorova. Previous editions have featured distinguished performers including Mikhail Pletnev and Ivo Pogorelich.