MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Armed individuals have seized a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden off the southern coast of Yemen, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

TASS reported, citing the UKMTO, that the incident occurred approximately 118 kilometres southeast of the Yemeni town of Barhaf.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 118 kilometres southeast of Barhaf, Yemen. The master of a cargo vessel reported that armed individuals had boarded the ship without authorization," the agency said in a statement.

The vessel is currently under the control of unidentified individuals, while local authorities have been alerted to the reported hijacking.

Further details about the identities of the attackers, the vessel and the circumstances surrounding the seizure have not been disclosed.