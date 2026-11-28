MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy continues to attack civilian infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region. Yesterday evening, Russian drones attacked Korosten. Strikes on railway infrastructure facilities and administrative buildings sparked fires," Bunechko wrote.

Russian strike hits infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, leaving people injured

According to him, no one was injured.

All the fires have been extinguished.

Illustrative photo: Vadym Liakh / Facebook