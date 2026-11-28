Russian Forces Attack Railway Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region, Fires Break Out
"The enemy continues to attack civilian infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region. Yesterday evening, Russian drones attacked Korosten. Strikes on railway infrastructure facilities and administrative buildings sparked fires," Bunechko wrote.Read also: Russian strike hits infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, leaving people injured
According to him, no one was injured.
All the fires have been extinguished.
Illustrative photo: Vadym Liakh / Facebook
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