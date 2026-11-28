Custom By Luxurian Brings Made-To-Order Fine Jewelry To Holiday Shoppers Worldwide
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Surat, India, November 28, 2026 – Custom By Luxurian, a custom jewelry brand based in Surat, is inviting holiday shoppers to create pieces that feel personal. Its online store offers engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, gemstone rings and its Linkeds collection of connector rings, with worldwide delivery. The company is currently promoting a Christmas Special of up to 30% off.
Customers can shop existing designs or work with the company on a custom piece. For engagement rings, they can choose their preferred diamond, setting and design. Options include solitaire, three-stone, halo, vintage, bezel and toi et moi styles. Diamond shapes include oval, round, emerald, pear, marquise and old cuts.
The collection also includes birthstone jewelry, personalized name and engraved bracelets, and Linkeds in gold, diamond, gemstone, initial and mixed-metal styles. According to the company, its jewelry is made of solid gold, silver or platinum with purity stamps.
From sketch to finished piece
The custom process begins with a sketch and a 3D CAD model. A wax model then allows the design to be reviewed and refined. Casting, hand-finishing, polishing and stone setting follow. Each piece goes through quality control and is packed in a Luxurian signature box. Made-to-order pieces typically take 5–10 days to craft, plus shipping time.
Diamonds above 1 carat come with certification from the International Gemological Institute (IGI). Certification for smaller diamonds is available on request.
Started by a husband-and-wife team
Custom By Luxurian began as a husband-and-wife venture focused on jewelry that feels personal rather than mass-produced. The business has grown through custom orders and customer trust. The company reports four years of custom jewelry expertise and 500 custom orders delivered. Its designs use materials including lab-grown diamonds and moissanite.
"[Insert approved quote: why you started Custom By Luxurian and what you want customers to feel when they receive their piece.]" said [Name, Title], Custom By Luxurian.
Availability
Jewelry is available at custombyluxurian. The company advertises free shipping, worldwide delivery and 30-day returns or exchanges. Its website states that returned items must be unused and in original packaging. Shoppers can also book a virtual appointment. Holiday buyers should confirm delivery dates and offer terms before ordering.
About Custom By Luxurian
Custom By Luxurian is a Surat, India-based custom jewelry brand. It offers engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, gemstone jewelry and connector rings, with designs featuring lab-grown diamonds, moissanite and gemstones. For more information, visit custombyluxurian.
Media Contact
Custom By Luxurian
Email:...
Phone: +1 213 769 1684
Website: custombyluxurian
Instagram: @custombyluxurianusa
Customers can shop existing designs or work with the company on a custom piece. For engagement rings, they can choose their preferred diamond, setting and design. Options include solitaire, three-stone, halo, vintage, bezel and toi et moi styles. Diamond shapes include oval, round, emerald, pear, marquise and old cuts.
The collection also includes birthstone jewelry, personalized name and engraved bracelets, and Linkeds in gold, diamond, gemstone, initial and mixed-metal styles. According to the company, its jewelry is made of solid gold, silver or platinum with purity stamps.
From sketch to finished piece
The custom process begins with a sketch and a 3D CAD model. A wax model then allows the design to be reviewed and refined. Casting, hand-finishing, polishing and stone setting follow. Each piece goes through quality control and is packed in a Luxurian signature box. Made-to-order pieces typically take 5–10 days to craft, plus shipping time.
Diamonds above 1 carat come with certification from the International Gemological Institute (IGI). Certification for smaller diamonds is available on request.
Started by a husband-and-wife team
Custom By Luxurian began as a husband-and-wife venture focused on jewelry that feels personal rather than mass-produced. The business has grown through custom orders and customer trust. The company reports four years of custom jewelry expertise and 500 custom orders delivered. Its designs use materials including lab-grown diamonds and moissanite.
"[Insert approved quote: why you started Custom By Luxurian and what you want customers to feel when they receive their piece.]" said [Name, Title], Custom By Luxurian.
Availability
Jewelry is available at custombyluxurian. The company advertises free shipping, worldwide delivery and 30-day returns or exchanges. Its website states that returned items must be unused and in original packaging. Shoppers can also book a virtual appointment. Holiday buyers should confirm delivery dates and offer terms before ordering.
About Custom By Luxurian
Custom By Luxurian is a Surat, India-based custom jewelry brand. It offers engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, gemstone jewelry and connector rings, with designs featuring lab-grown diamonds, moissanite and gemstones. For more information, visit custombyluxurian.
Media Contact
Custom By Luxurian
Email:...
Phone: +1 213 769 1684
Website: custombyluxurian
Instagram: @custombyluxurianusa
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