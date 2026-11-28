Actual SEO Media, Inc.

Actual SEO Media, Inc. now offers AI consulting that starts with a business's workflows, goals and data before recommending any tool.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Actual SEO Media, Inc. has launched AI consulting services designed for businesses planning their first artificial intelligence projects. The new offering addresses a common challenge faced by companies exploring AI adoption: understanding where and how to apply the technology to real business problems before committing to tools or platforms.

The AI consulting services begin with an assessment of the client's current workflows, business goals and existing data infrastructure rather than starting with software recommendations. Consultants guide businesses through workflow and goal review, AI readiness and data assessment, custom strategy development, implementation and integration with systems already in use, change management and team training, and ongoing monitoring with adjustment after launch.

"Most businesses do not need more AI tools. They need a plan for the work AI should take off people's plates," said Jamin Mootz, CEO of Actual SEO Media, Inc. "We start by understanding what the business does and where bottlenecks exist, then match the right AI approach to those specific problems."

Consulting Rooted in Operational Experience

The consulting practice draws on Actual SEO Media's experience building and operating its own AI software stack, the ASM Operations Hub, which the company's team uses daily. The Hub includes tools for SEO site audits with over 300 checks and AI-powered fixes, content production, rank tracking, keyword research, social media management and other marketing functions. The company also designs and engineers custom AI tools and workplace automations, including AI-powered agents built by Actual SEO Media, that include human approval steps.

"We built our own AI systems first, so we consult from daily experience, not theory," Mootz said. "We know what works in production, what breaks, and how to train teams to work alongside these systems instead of being replaced by them."

Service Areas and Implementation Approach

The consulting services cover several AI application areas, including machine learning for predictive analytics, natural language processing for customer service chatbots, and generative AI for content creation. Actual SEO Media recommends that businesses begin with small pilot projects designed to deliver quick wins and build organizational confidence before scaling to larger implementations.

The firm emphasizes responsible AI practices throughout the consulting process, including guidance on protecting customer data, maintaining transparency in automated decisions, and establishing governance frameworks. Training is delivered as knowledge transfer rather than a black-box solution, enabling client teams to understand and manage AI systems after the consulting engagement concludes.

Integration with existing business systems is a core component of the service. Rather than requiring companies to replace functioning software, consultants work to connect AI capabilities with tools already in use, preserving workflows while adding automation where it creates the most value.

About Actual SEO Media, Inc.

Actual SEO Media, Inc. is a Houston-based digital marketing and software company providing search engine optimization, local SEO, Google Business Profile management, pay-per-click advertising, website design, content services and custom AI automation. The company serves businesses from offices across the Greater Houston area, including Houston, Sugar Land, Katy and The Woodlands. More information is available at .

Jamin Mootz

Actual SEO Media, Inc.

+1 832-834-0661

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Actual SEO Media, Inc. Launches AI Consulting Services for Businesses Planning Their First AI Projects News Provided By Actual SEO Media, Inc. November 28, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.