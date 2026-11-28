REVEL Cares raised $101,103.58 through its 2026 provincial charity initiative, uniting offices across Ontario in support of local causes.

REVEL's Charity Balls have brought real estate professionals and community members together for evenings of entertainment, connection, and philanthropy.

REVEL Founders Ryan & Nicki Serravalle dedicating their time to preparing meals for children, and supporting members of their local community.

The Kate Broddick Team in Brantford exemplifies the extraordinary lengths REVEL offices go to in supporting and uplifting their local communities.

REVEL supports BGC Niagara's Holiday Toy Drive, helping bring joy to local children and families during the holiday season.

From Charity Balls to local drives, REVEL Cares channels 13 years of agent philanthropy across 50+ offices into lasting community support and $100K+ raised.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, CANADA, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- REVEL Realty Inc., an independent Ontario-based real estate brokerage headquartered in Niagara Falls, raised $101,103.58 in charitable contributions through its 2026 REVEL Cares provincial charity initiative. As the holiday season approaches, the brokerage's offices continue to support their communities through gift drives, fundraising activities, and other charitable initiatives.

In June 2026, REVEL coordinated a month-long charitable initiative across its Ontario office network, encouraging real estate professionals to organize fundraising events and support causes within their respective communities.

The initiative brought together REVEL professionals and community members through golf events, pickleball tournaments, fashion shows, neighbourhood outreach programs, and other fundraising activities. Offices were encouraged to identify and support charitable causes relevant to their local communities.

The collective effort resulted in $101,103.58 in charitable contributions, marking a significant fundraising milestone for REVEL Cares.

Charitable giving has been part of REVEL's operations throughout its thirteen-year history. Previous initiatives have included Charity Balls, community fundraisers, volunteer programs, and localized support for food banks, children's organizations, hospitals, youth programs, and families experiencing hardship.

REVEL Cares brings these efforts together under a company-wide initiative while allowing individual offices to determine which organizations and causes they support.

Across a network of more than 500 real estate professionals and 50 offices throughout Ontario, charitable activities take place throughout the year. These efforts extend beyond financial contributions to include volunteering, collecting donations, organizing community events, and collaborating with local organizations.

With the holiday season approaching, REVEL offices are continuing these efforts through community gift drives for children. Among the organizations supported by REVEL's charitable activities is BGC Niagara, whose Holiday Toy Drive collects gifts for local children and families.

Other examples of community involvement have included winter clothing drives, meal preparation, and donation collection initiatives organized by REVEL professionals and their community partners.

While the June 2026 initiative represented a coordinated fundraising effort across the province, REVEL Cares remains an ongoing commitment, with individual offices continuing to support a variety of charitable causes throughout the year.

As REVEL approaches 2027, its charitable initiatives will remain focused on local involvement, community partnerships, and opportunities for real estate professionals to contribute to the communities in which they live and work.

Dean Serravalle

REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage

+1 9053571700

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REVEL Cares Raises Over $100,000 for Local Charities Across Ontario in 2026 News Provided By REVEL Realty November 28, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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