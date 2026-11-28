MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India is likely to maintain relatively tight liquidity conditions through the remainder of the year, with foreign exchange swaps emerging as a more probable liquidity-management tool than open market bond purchases, a report said on Saturday.

The report from Axis Bank Economic Research said that durable liquidity in the banking system, including government balances, has pulled back sharply from a peak of 5 per cent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) to 2.2 per cent.

The pullback was driven by unusually high government balances with the RBI, ongoing FX intervention, and festival-led currency leakages.

While Variable Rate Repo (VRR) operations have capped overnight rate spikes so far, liquidity is expected to hover slightly below neutral through the remainder of the year, the report noted.

It further noted that deposit growth lagged credit issuance. While non-food credit growth remains strong, deposit growth (previously supported by FCNR inflows) has once again fallen well behind.

Tighter financing conditions have pushed banks to step up Certificate of Deposit (CD) issuances and widened CD/Overnight Index Swap spreads.

Strong anti-AI FPI inflows into India have created easy dollar liquidity alongside tighter INR liquidity, pushing forward premia and domestic rates higher.

The monetary tightening cycle is likely to be accompanied by liquidity tightness, per past experience.

Tighter rupee liquidity and easy dollar liquidity have followed from strong anti-AI FPI flows and have led forward premia higher, collectively pulling domestic rates higher as well.

Another report earlier this week from Axis Bank Economic Research said India needs to rebuild its foreign exchange reserves as it is a more sustainable solution to ease elevated rupee forward premiums and strengthen external sector resilience.

Near-term RBI balance sheet swaps could help moderate forward premiums but forex reserve strengthening is a more durable solution, it said.

-IANS

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