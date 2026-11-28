MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, Nov 28 (IANS) An outsourced employee of a power company was allegedly murdered by unidentified assailants while performing night duty at an electricity substation in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Gajendra Singh, brother-in-law of BJP MLA Virendra Singh Lodhi, who represents the Banda Assembly constituency in Sagar district.

The high-profile murder has created an atmosphere of fear and tension in the area. Police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have reached the spot and collected evidence, while an investigation is underway from all possible angles.

According to police, Gajendra Singh was performing his regular night duty at a power substation in Nanwara village, under the Patan police station limits, around 38 km from Jabalpur headquarters, at around 9 p.m. on Friday, when unidentified assailants entered the substation premises and attacked him with sharp weapons.

Following the incident, the deceased's family members pointed towards a possible motive behind the murder. They said Gajendra Singh frequently had disputes with some local residents over power supply shutdowns and switching off electricity lines at the substation.

Police reached the hospital, took custody of the body, and sent it for postmortem examination. The family members of the deceased were informed and later demanded strict action against those responsible.

A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons, and police have launched an investigation to establish the motive behind the killing. "The motive behind the murder is not clear yet. We are investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity and robbery," SDOP Ashish Dwivedi said.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from cameras installed at and around the substation. They have also collected footprints and other evidence from the crime scene to identify the assailants.

"We have formed teams to trace the accused. All available evidence is being examined, and further investigation is underway," Dwivedi said.

The murder has raised concerns over the safety of employees deployed at electricity substations during night shifts.

Employees have demanded adequate security arrangements, arguing that a single worker should not be assigned night duty alone at such facilities.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.