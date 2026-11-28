MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), warning that backing the Centre's upcoming delimitation bill would amount to a "betrayal of Maharashtra" that the state will not forgive.

Addressing reporters amid escalating speculation that NCP-SP lawmakers could support the Constitutional Amendment Bill on delimitation during the upcoming Parliament session, Raut directly targeted NCP-SP Working President Supriya Sule and other party leaders.

"Let us show the Sharad Pawar faction what Maharashtra is. Sharad Pawar was elected to the Rajya Sabha by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Supriya Sule knows there was opposition from many. And if you take an anti-Maharashtra stance, Maharashtra will not forgive you," the Shiv Sena-UBT leader said.

Raut reminded the NCP-SP leadership that Sharad Pawar was brought to the Rajya Sabha through the collective backing of the MVA despite resistance from several quarters, a fact he said Supriya Sule is well aware of.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raut alleged that the BJP had split Sharad Pawar's party and family, saying that aligning with them for power would mean mortgaging Maharashtra's self-respect.

He said that Sharad Pawar is unwell and not in a physical or mental condition to make major decisions, placing the responsibility on his party members to uphold his stated ideology rather than strike deals.

He also asked whether Sharad Pawar had consented to backing Home Minister Amit Shah.

Pointing to NCP-SP leaders, including Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, and Amol Kolhe, Raut noted that they were elected on an "anti-BJP platform" with campaigning from MVA and INDIA bloc leaders such as Uddhav Thackeray and Rahul Gandhi, warning that voters would lose trust in the party if it switched sides.

He contended that Shiv Sena holds decisive influence across key constituencies-citing Shirur, Solapur, and Madha-and warned that MPs who vote in favour of the bill alongside the ruling side would face electoral consequences.

Raut criticised the NCP-SP's reported inclination toward the bill, terming the legislation "anti-Maharashtra and anti-national".

He said that supporting such a bill is unacceptable and warned that the public would not approve of any justification offered in its defence.

Directing a pointed challenge at NCP-SP MP Amol Kolhe, Raut asserted that Shiv Sena-UBT holds significant influence in several constituencies, including Shirur, Solapur, and Madha.

"I want to tell Amol Kolhe that you cannot win in Shirur without Shiv Sena-UBT," he said, adding that his party would contest those seats independently to demonstrate its political strength in Maharashtra.

Comparing the political trajectories of the two parties, Raut remarked that despite facing a split in their own party, Shiv Sena did not surrender, placing the nation and religion above party divisions.

Responding to the criticism from Sanjay Raut and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, NCP-SP MP Amol Kolhe said that political reactions were premature and made in haste.

Pointing to a measured response from Shiv Sena-UBT MP Arvind Sawant, Kolhe noted that leaders who contest direct elections understand the need to study the bill thoroughly before taking a stand.

Clarifying his party's position, Kolhe said that the NCP-SP has not yet finalised its decision on the Delimitation Bill.

He announced that all eight NCP-SP MPs will meet on Monday to discuss the legislation and reach a collective decision, emphasising that clarity is required before either supporting or opposing any measure.

Kolhe also addressed the absence of NCP-SP MPs from the INDIA bloc meeting, saying that while Supriya Sule was initially scheduled to join via Zoom, Vijay Wadettiwar's remarks soured the atmosphere, prompting the MPs to boycott the meeting.

Questioning whether Wadettiwar had read the bill, Kolhe recalled the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, saying that Congress leaders had then requested Sharad Pawar and NCP-SP campaigners to hold rallies for Congress candidates.

He questioned how many central Congress leaders had campaigned in Maharashtra during those elections compared to the efforts put in by his party.

The pushback comes as political tension builds inside the Opposition MVA ahead of the special session of Parliament, with reports suggesting divisions and intense negotiations surrounding the proposed delimitation bill.

While NCP-SP leaders have indicated that a formal party position is still being weighed or framed around bill provisions and discussions, Raut's comments underscore growing friction within the Opposition camp in Maharashtra.